Biggest Week 13 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton and more

AFC EAST

Will Mitch Morse play after leaving last weekend's game with a hand injury? The Bills' starting center turned in a trio of limited practices this week in preparation for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, and is listed as questionable. If Morse's injury drastically affects his ability to grip the football, Jon Feliciano will start in his place, with Spencer Long filling in at right guard. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

The Dolphins are down to two healthy receivers. Jakeem Grant was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, while Albert Wilson has a rib injury that causes him discomfort, and he's uncertain to play Sunday. That will put added pressure on DeVante Parker and Allen Hurns to carry the offensive load. It's also a sign that Isaiah Ford will likely be promoted from the practice squad, and there could be another roster move to address Miami's light receiving room. -- Cameron Wolfe

Eight players (five starters) missed practice Wednesday with flu-like symptoms, but the hope is that with rest and medicine, they will be ready to go. Then there's wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who has remained limited in practice with an ankle injury. He appeared to be close to a return last week, while Phillip Dorsett confirmed he is out of the concussion protocol and cleared for action. -- Mike Reiss

The Jets will be without right tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) against the Bengals, but there's not much of a drop-off, if any, to Brandon Shell, who began the season as the starter. Cornerback Darryl Roberts is healthy after a two-week calf injury, but he might not get his starting job back. Rookie Blessuan Austin has played well in his place. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

The Ravens were without starting left guard Bradley Bozeman in Wednesday's practice. Bozeman is dealing with an ankle injury, which bears watching because Baltimore is already without its starting center: Matt Skura is out for the season with a knee injury. It would be a challenge for the Ravens if two starting offensive linemen were sidelined Sunday, when they're facing a stout 49ers defensive front. -- Jamison Hensley

With longtime teammate Andy Dalton back in the starting lineup, questions have swirled around wide receiver A.J. Green's potential 2019 debut. However, that still looks unlikely. Green (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice and hasn't participated at all in four weeks. It'd be a shock if he played against the Jets. -- Ben Baby

Left tackle Greg Robinson showed up to the Browns' facility Wednesday with concussion symptoms. If he isn't cleared, Justin McCray will likely get the start in his place. Cleveland still hasn't activated tight end David Njoku (wrist) off injured reserve, but he's close after practicing several days. Defensive end Olivier Vernon returned to practice Wednesday and was a limited participant. His status for Sunday remains up in the air. -- Jake Trotter

While JuJu Smith-Schuster cleared concussion protocol Wednesday, he's still sidelined with a knee injury that requires a big brace. With Smith-Schuster likely out for the Browns rematch, the biggest question remains the availability of running back James Conner, who missed the Bengals game after reinjuring his shoulder against Cleveland. If he also can't go, the Steelers will have another patchwork offense with the likes of Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels, Diontae Johnson and James Washington. -- Brooke Pryor

Bell: Don't bank on Conner playing vs. the Browns Stephania Bell expects James Conner to miss more time with his shoulder injury, and Field Yates foresees Benny Snell Jr. continuing to carry the load for the Steelers.

AFC SOUTH

Coach Bill O'Brien said cornerback Bradley Roby is "trending in the right direction" to play Sunday night against the Patriots. Roby has not played since he left the Texans' Week 6 victory over the Chiefs with a hamstring injury. -- Sarah Barshop

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to his ongoing calf situation. Hilton, who missed three consecutive games due to the injury, said he felt tightness in his calf in last Thursday's game at Houston. "We will see how he responds during the week," coach Frank Reich said. "Hopefully he can progress during the week and then we will see what kind of load he can handle on Sunday." -- Mike Wells

Linebacker Myles Jack did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday, and that leaves his status for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in serious doubt. Donald Payne, who signed with the team Oct. 22, is the backup middle linebacker, but defensive coordinator Todd Wash said he might juggle some other linebackers around if Jack can't play. One possibility is Austin Calitro, who is mainly a special-teams player. The team also could promote Jake Ryan from the physically unable to perform list later this week so he could make his season debut. But how effective can he be coming back from a knee injury and not having practiced with the team in any capacity until three weeks ago? -- Mike DiRocco

Titans running back Derrick Henry left the field during the open portion of practice Wednesday, and the team listed Henry as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. Henry worked on handoffs and catching the ball from the quarterbacks before leaving the field. After seeing Henry rush for a total of 347 yards and four touchdowns in the past two games, the Titans will need him to continue to fuel the offense. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

The Broncos' battered offensive line continues to be a concern as guard Dalton Risner (ankle), center Connor McGovern (back) and tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee) are all being evaluated this week -- the week when it's possible rookie quarterback Drew Lock might get tossed into the lineup. James has played just 32 snaps combined in two games this season, and hasn't played since he left the Broncos' Week 8 loss in Indianapolis, while Risner and McGovern missed practice time last week before both played in Sunday's loss to Buffalo. Coach Vic Fangio said it was possible the injuries did affect their play in a game the Broncos finished with just 134 total yards. James practiced fully Wednesday, and was going to be evaluated in the coming days to see if he can play Sunday against the Chargers. McGovern was limited in Wednesday's practice, while Risner practiced fully. -- Jeff Legwold

LeSean McCoy, Darrel Williams and perhaps rookie Darwin Thompson could be in command of the running game in Sunday's matchup against the Raiders. Damien Williams has a rib injury, making him unlikely to play this weekend. It's worth noting that the Chiefs had two of their most productive rushing games of the season in September when Damien Williams was out with an injury. Damien Williams is averaging 3.7 yards per carry, or about a yard-and-a-half less than McCoy. -- Adam Teicher

Good news for quarterback Philip Rivers: The Chargers could have both starting offensive tackles back when they face the Broncos. Left tackle Russell Okung (groin) and right tackle Sam Tevi (knee) were both limited participants in practice Wednesday, and coach Anthony Lynn is hopeful the two will be healthy enough to play in his team's contest in chilly Denver on Sunday. -- Eric D. Williams

Lamarcus Joyner has missed the Raiders' past two games with a lingering hamstring issue, but Oakland coach Jon Gruden is holding out hope his nickel cornerback can go at Kansas City. "We do think he has a real good chance to play," Gruden said. The Raiders held a walk-through Wednesday, and Joyner was estimated as being "limited." Should Joyner, who signed a four-year, $42 million free-agent contract with $21.3 million guaranteed to play in Oakland, miss the Chiefs game, expect Nevin Lawson to again play in the slot. Also, keep an eye on center Rodney Hudson, who was wearing a walking boot on his right foot after Sunday's game at the Jets. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

The Cowboys are relatively healthy entering Thursday's game against Buffalo. Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) have been ruled out, but everybody else is expected to play, including three offensive linemen on the injury report: La'el Collins, Zack Martin and Connor Williams. But the best news might be wide receiver Amari Cooper. "I would say I'm pretty healthy," he said after not appearing on the injury report this week after battling lower-body injuries for most of the season. -- Todd Archer

Tight end Evan Engram (foot) remained sidelined at practice, and worked on the side with a trainer. This wasn't exactly a positive sign considering he originally had last Sunday vs. the Bears as a potential return date. Now at least he's running and cutting on the side with a trainer, but this weekend against Green Bay might still be too soon. "We'll see if we have enough time," coach Pat Shurmur said. -- Jordan Raanan

The Eagles' offense is getting healthier. Quarterback Carson Wentz's throwing hand is OK following a scare last week, and he should get back receivers Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Lead back Jordan Howard, meanwhile, hasn't played since Week 9 due to a shoulder stinger, and has yet to be cleared for contact. It could be Miles Sanders as the No. 1 back for another week. -- Tim McManus

Sanders is worth having if Howard doesn't play Mike Clay considers Miles Sanders more valuable than Jay Ajayi in fantasy especially if Jordan Howard is out.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan did not practice Wednesday because he remains in the concussion protocol after suffering the malady in Sunday's victory over Detroit. Though he wasn't having his best season, with only 4.5 sacks, he remains a solid outside linebacker. He also hasn't missed a game since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2011 -- a 139-game streak. Kerrigan was feeling better Wednesday, but there's still a way to go before he's cleared. One good sight for Washington: Running back Adrian Peterson did practice on a Wednesday for the first time in several weeks. He had been bothered by a toe injury that affected his ability to cut. But the fact that he practiced Wednesday is a sign that he's feeling better -- and ready to cut the way he has in the past. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Bears coach Matt Nagy said "it's a stretch" to think tight end Ben Braunecker and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel -- both in concussion protocol -- will be ready to play the Lions on Thanksgiving. The Bears are already super thin at tight end with Trey Burton on injured reserve and former second-round pick Adam Shaheen nursing a foot injury that's kept him out the past couple weeks. Gabriel's likely absence could mean an opportunity for rookie Riley Ridley to be active. Ridley -- Chicago's fourth-round pick out of Georgia -- has been active for just one game but has not played a snap. -- Jeff Dickerson

The biggest question performancewise for the Lions is at quarterback, where undrafted rookie David Blough will get his first career snaps on Thanksgiving with Matthew Stafford (back) out and Jeff Driskel (hamstring) banged up and listed as questionable. Rashaan Melvin (ribs) is also out, leaving the Lions potentially starting rookie Amani Oruwariye at cornerback. -- Michael Rothstein

It seems unlikely that right tackle Bryan Bulaga will play this weekend after his right knee injury against the 49ers. The question is, how will the Packers replace him? The most likely scenario is that right guard Billy Turner moves to right tackle and Lucas Patrick fills in at right guard. Alex Light struggled in place of Bulaga in San Francisco, but then again the entire line struggled. The wild card is Jared Veldheer, who was claimed off waivers Wednesday. He hasn't played all season. He had been on the Patriots' reserve/retired list, but asked for his release to see if anyone was interested in his services. -- Rob Demovsky

Adam Thielen was sidelined Wednesday, likely due to the "scare" he had with his injured hamstring during Tuesday's practice, sources told ESPN. Thielen has missed the majority of Minnesota's past five games, and the team has no incentive to rush him back for the Seattle game Monday given the way other playmakers (Irv Smith Jr., Kyle Rudolph, Bisi Johnson) have stepped up on offense to fill the void. If the wide receiver ends up listed as questionable for Week 13, expect his status to be a game-time decision. The Vikings did get some good news with the return to practice of nose tackle Linval Joseph. Joseph underwent surgery on the meniscus in his right knee around three weeks ago and has been absent since. His presence -- in any capacity -- is an encouraging sign for this defensive line. -- Courtney Cronin

Bell: Signs point to Thielen playing in Week 13 Stephania Bell expects that Adam Thielen will play in Week 13 vs. the Seahawks based on his return to Vikings' practice.

NFC SOUTH

Julio Jones' status coming off a shoulder injury suffered in last weekend's loss to the Bucs is the topic to monitor going into Thursday's Falcons-Saints game; one figured it would be a concern coming off a short week. Jones participated in walk-throughs but hasn't felt any real contact. Coach Dan Quinn called Jones a game-time decision as the team wants to see how much strength he has in his shoulder. Jones hasn't missed a game this season, and typically fights through injuries, but the 3-8 Falcons have to be smart with their best player and consider his future in this lost season. -- Vaughn McClure

With defensive tackle Dontari Poe placed on injured reserve this week after suffering a torn quadriceps against New Orleans, the Panthers have a big hole to fill. Look for Kyle Love, Vernon Butler and even Gerald McCoy to be a part of the rotation, but none has the physical size Poe had in terms of being a disruptive force in the middle of the 3-4 scheme. -- David Newton

The Saints will be without two Pro Bowlers on the left side of their offensive line -- tackle Terron Armstead and guard Andrus Peat -- which is not ideal against a Falcons team that recorded six sacks in the teams' previous meeting, in the Superdome less than three weeks ago. On a positive note, standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore appears on track to return from a hamstring injury. The Saints held up great for the first game and a half without Lattimore. But they got a little leaky in last weekend's narrow victory over Carolina, allowing two passes of 50-plus yards to D.J. Moore. -- Mike Triplett

Nickelback Sean Murphy-Bunting suffered a knee injury against the Falcons, but coach Bruce Arians said he wasn't too concerned about the injury after the game considering Murphy-Bunting had jogged off the field. He was limited Wednesday in practice, as was defensive tackle Beau Allen, who suffered a stinger. If Murphy-Bunting can't go, the team could revert to its "big nickel" package, with safety Mike Edwards assuming that role. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

The Cardinals are quite healthy coming off their bye; none of the players missing practice Wednesday was injured. The biggest injury question for Arizona at the moment is cornerback Robert Alford, who's still on injured reserve because of a fractured leg. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Alford is still out but wouldn't close the door on him returning this season. -- Josh Weinfuss

Tight end Gerald Everett tweaked his knee Monday against the Ravens and is considered day-to-day, coach Sean McVay said. If Everett is unable to play, look for backup Johnny Mundt to step into a larger role. -- Lindsey Thiry

The 49ers are optimistic that key pieces such as running back Matt Breida (ankle) and kicker Robbie Gould (quadriceps) will return this weekend, but there are still questions about defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring) and left tackle Joe Staley (finger). Neither Ford nor Staley practiced Wednesday after missing last weekend's game against Green Bay. Coach Kyle Shanahan said there's still a chance for Staley and Ford to be able to go, but both players will be evaluated as the week goes on. -- Nick Wagoner

Jadeveon Clowney wasn't scheduled to practice Wednesday, according to coach Pete Carroll, but he said the Seahawks are "counting on" their best pass-rusher making it back from his hip injury in time for Monday night's game against the Vikings. That came with a qualifier from Carroll that Clowney "still has to make it." The situation with defensive lineman Jarran Reed (ankle) is more up in the air. Carroll said Reed is determined to play but that his status likely won't be known until game time. -- Brady Henderson