Biggest Week 10 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on Mahomes, Johnson, Green

After missing recent action, Patrick Mahomes and David Johnson could be back in their respective teams' active lineups this weekend, and A.J. Green could finally make his 2019 debut.

Our NFL Nation reporters update the top injury question for every team heading into Week 10, with intel gathered directly from the source:

AFC EAST

The Bills are in a better position than most in terms of overall team health. Cornerback Kevin Johnson was limited in Wednesday's practice with a knee injury but did not don a red "non-contact" jersey; this bodes well for his availability Sunday. He's one of three outside corners on Buffalo's 53-man roster and his depth is needed as the team prepares for Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Two key veteran starters -- center Daniel Kilgore and safety Reshad Jones -- have missed the past three games, but each could be nearing a return this Sunday; both are practicing for the second consecutive week, and coach Brian Flores deemed them close to a return. It could signal the return of the Dolphins' best active defensive back in Jones and offensive captain in Kilgore. -- Cameron Wolfe

The Patriots held their lone practice of the bye week, and starting safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest) was one of just two players not spotted at the beginning of the full-pads workout (tight end Benjamin Watson was the other). So the bye comes at a good time for Chung, whose ability to match up with opposing tight ends and help in run support makes him a key cog to the defense. -- Mike Reiss

Running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) didn't practice Wednesday (his first miss of the season), but the team is cautiously optimistic that he will be able to play against the Giants. Even if he plays, it could mean more carries for Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery. Tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) is probably 50-50. He's practicing on a limited basis, but he hasn't been able to cut loose yet. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

There really isn't much of an injury question for the Ravens this week. Ronnie Stanley, the Ravens' starting left tackle, missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals. If Stanley surprisingly can't suit up, James Hurst would fill in for him. The only other Baltimore player who missed practice because of an injury is guard Marshal Yanda, who is dealing with a cold he picked up from his children. -- Jamison Hensley

Before Wednesday, A.J. Green (ankle) appeared on track to make his season debut this weekend. But after he missed practice Wednesday, that appears up in the air. If he doesn't have a full practice Thursday, Green could be in jeopardy of missing another game. This is already the longest injury absence of his NFL career. -- Ben Baby

Defensive end Olivier Vernon did not practice while nursing a knee injury suffered Sunday. Coach Freddie Kitchens has called him day-to-day. The good news is that safety Damarious Randall has returned from a hamstring injury, while left tackle Greg Robinson was practicing despite an ankle injury. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was limited to the side, which means for the moment Cleveland has only two healthy TEs, Demetrius Harris and former practice-squad member Stephen Carlson. -- Jake Trotter

Will running back James Conner play Sunday? Still recovering from an AC injury to his shoulder suffered in the final minutes of the victory against the Dolphins, Conner didn't play against the Colts. Conner is expected to be limited in practice this week, but "perk up" in later practices, per coach Mike Tomlin. If Conner can't go, the Steelers will again lean heavily on Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds -- who were ineffective in the red zone in the Week 9 win. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

The Texans hope their secondary will benefit from the bye week. On Tuesday, head coach Bill O'Brien said cornerbacks Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Lonnie Johnson (concussion) as well as safety Tashaun Gipson (back/wrist) are trending in the right direction to be ready to play against Baltimore in Week 11. -- Sarah Barshop

A possible positive sign for the Colts: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday just days after suffering a sprained MCL in his left knee in the first half against Pittsburgh. However, coach Frank Reich said it's not a "slam dunk" that Brissett plays Sunday against the Dolphins. "This guy is as tough as they come, but we've got to do the right thing for him and for our team," Reich said. "We will just see how it plays out. He is our quarterback. We want him to play and if he's ready to play, then he will be the starter." Brian Hoyer will start if Brissett doesn't play. -- Mike Wells

The bye week is coming at the perfect time for wide receiver Dede Westbrook and cornerback D.J. Hayden, both of whom missed Sunday's game with shoulder/neck injuries. Coach Doug Marrone said both should return to practice this coming Monday, and would be on track to play the following Sunday. In fact, Marrone said he anticipates linebackers Leon Jacobs (hamstring) and Quincy Williams (hamstring) will return to practice Monday as well. That's three starters and a key reserve the Jaguars will have back for the Colts. -- Mike DiRocco

Center Ben Jones missed last weekend's game against the Panthers due to a concussion, and reserve swing lineman Jamil Douglas started in Jones' place. Jones was on the field for the individual period Wednesday, and coach Mike Vrabel said Jones is progressing but still not cleared from concussion protocol. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

With the Broncos on their bye week, the health of right tackle Ja'Wuan James continues to be a question that affects the team's offense. Essentially, the Broncos would like, at minimum, to rotate Elijah Wilkinson and Garett Bolles at left tackle because Bolles continues to struggle to avoid, and then rebound from, penalties in games. But they can't use Wilkinson to do that when James is not in the lineup, because Wilkinson is starting at right tackle. James played 10 snaps in the season opener when he suffered a knee injury. He injured the same knee 22 plays into the next game he played -- Week 8 against the Colts. So with James having been in the lineup just 32 plays all season, Denver continues to try to make do on the offensive line. As Broncos players adjourned for their bye week break, coach Vic Fangio said, "I don't know that yet'' when asked if James would be able to play Week 11 against Minnesota. -- Jeff Legwold

The starting quarterback spot for Sunday's game against the Titans looks to be Patrick Mahomes' to lose. The Chiefs increased his workload in practice Wednesday as they began preparations for the Titans. If his knee holds up, there's a good chance he will play. But Chiefs haven't committed to that yet, so this could again come down to the end of the week. -- Adam Teicher

Linebacker Denzel Perryman is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered during last weekend's victory over the Packers. Perryman did not practice this week, and is questionable for Thursday's road game against the Raiders. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Perryman will be a game-time decision. Perryman has recorded 20 combined tackles over the past three games, so the Chargers could use the Miami product in the lineup. -- Eric D. Williams

Center Rodney Hudson missed the win against the Lions after suffering an ankle injury 10 plays into the Raiders' loss in Houston on Oct. 27. And right tackle Trent Brown went down three plays into the Lions game with a knee injury, though he tried, unsuccessfully, to return while wearing a knee brace. On such a short week, it's hard to see either O-lineman returning to face the Chargers on Thursday. Which would mean more snaps for center Andre James and tackle David Sharpe, who have both acquitted themselves well in replacing Hudson and Brown thus far. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

With a quick turnaround following Monday's road game, the Cowboys did not have a padded practice Wednesday, and Amari Cooper was a spectator. Cooper hurt his knee in practice last week and banged it into the turf against the Giants, but continued to play. The hope is that rest will help him play Sunday. Leighton Vander Esch (stinger) was on the field for the workout and the belief is he will be able to return after sitting out Monday. If he can't, then Sean Lee will continue to see action. Safety Jeff Heath has 12 stitches on his knee that could affect his status this weekend, but the expectation is he will be able to play against Minnesota. -- Todd Archer

Tight end Evan Engram ruled himself out this weekend against the Jets with what the Giants are calling a "mid-foot sprain." He wore a boot Wednesday on his left foot. The MRIs were sent to foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, but Engram said the belief is that it's not the dreaded Lisfranc injury. He "dodged a bullet," as the TE put it. Engram's hope is that he can return after the Week 11 bye for the game against Chicago. -- Jordan Raanan

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery suffered an ankle injury late in Sunday's victory against the Bears, but he didn't seem overly concerned about it after the game. However, couple this latest ailment with the calf strain that hindered Jeffery for much of the first half of the season, and this becomes a much-needed bye week for the veteran, who will have to carry the load now that DeSean Jackson is sidelined for the remainder of the season. "I'm going to take care of my body, that's about it," Jeffery said of his plans this week. "I'm not doing too much. Just treatment." -- Tim McManus

Quarterback Case Keenum is still in the concussion protocol, but it might be a moot point because there's a good chance Dwayne Haskins will continue to start. The bye week will be good for running back Derrius Guice, who is expected to come off the injured reserve list after spraining his left knee. The Redskins hope having an extra week -- he would have been eligible to return this week -- will help Guice. The week off should also benefit right tackle Morgan Moses (pectoral injury), who should be fine, and defensive lineman Tim Settle, who underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment for a hamstring injury. His status remains uncertain. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears made it out of Philadelphia with only one noteworthy injury: Nose tackle Eddie Goldman is dealing with a thigh issue. Goldman has just 16 total tackles on the season, but he's a large body who clogs running lanes up the middle. The Eagles rushed for 146 yards against the Bears in Week 9. Ex-Bear Jordan Howard ran for 82 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Goldman played only 11 of 89 defensive snaps in that loss. -- Jeff Dickerson

Matthew Stafford (hip/back) was limited in practice, and at this point it doesn't seem that concerning. But considering the quarterback has had issues with the hip and back over the past season-plus, it's going to be worth monitoring as the week progresses. Starting guard Joe Dahl (ankle) missed practice as well, which likely means Kenny Wiggins and Graham Glasgow will start for the second consecutive game. Tracy Walker (knee) missed practice again Wednesday, too. But the main one to watch, for now, is Stafford. -- Michael Rothstein

Yes, Davante Adams returned last weekend from a four-game absence due to turf toe. And yes, he caught seven passes Sunday against the Chargers, but he still didn't look like the Adams of old. And here's why: "I'm obviously healed at this point but as far as being a thousand percent back to myself, I wouldn't quite say I'm quite there yet," Adams said. "But I'm able to do a lot of things right now and do what I can to contribute." -- Rob Demovsky

The Vikings are considerably more banged up entering Week 10 than they've been at any point this season. Adam Thielen (hamstring), C.J. Ham (ankle) and Ifeadi Odenigbo (shoulder) were held out from practice on Wednesday while Trae Waynes (ankle) and Stephen Weatherly (groin) were limited participants. Thielen aggravating the hamstring injury he initially sustained in Week 7 could put him at risk of missing more time while he heals. When Dalvin Cook dealt with a similar injury last year, Minnesota eventually shut the running back down for several weeks to let him recover instead of letting him practice on a limited basis and testing out his hamstring ahead of several games to determine whether he could go. It feels like this could be the course of action Minnesota takes with Thielen to get him back fully healthy as the Vikings look to make a push for the playoffs down the stretch. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Quarterback Matt Ryan, who missed the Falcons' Week 8 game against Seattle with a sprained right ankle, was limited in practice Wednesday. Coach Dan Quinn stopped short of declaring Ryan ready to play against the Saints on Sunday, but Quinn said during last week's bye he was optimistic about Ryan's return. "Feel good,'' Ryan said after practice. "Feeling a little bit better every day. That's what you do when you have something like this. You just try and focus on daily improvement, try to get back to yourself as fast as possible.'' Ryan said he always prepares to start, so his mindset hasn't changed going into this week. He hadn't missed a game since December of 2009 before he was inactive for the loss to the Seahawks. -- Vaughn McClure

Defensive end Vernon Butler was having back issues and went for an evaluation on Wednesday, so the Panthers signed Wes Horton, who had been with the team previously. Horton knows the system, so it should be an easy adjustment if Butler can't play Sunday in Green Bay. Butler had stepped up since the loss of Pro Bowl defensive end/tackle Kawann Short. -- David Newton

The bye week served the Saints well. They had every player on the practice field Wednesday, including running back Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee), tight end Jared Cook (ankle) and wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (ankle). Kamara was listed as limited, so it's possible the Saints may lighten his workload a bit to keep him fresh. But he should still be a big part of the offense. -- Mike Triplett

Bruce Arians said tight end O.J. Howard (hamstring) would be good to go this week after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, and Cameron Brate continues to play through sore ribs. On the defensive side of the ball, Arians said "there's a chance" outside linebacker Carl Nassib (groin) will play, but it's unlikely backup Anthony Nelson (hamstring) will. Cornerback Carlton Davis, who suffered a hip injury during warmups against the Seahawks is also a question mark at this point. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Right tackle Justin Murray did not practice again Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay in doubt for another week. If he can't play, then Justin Pugh will likely line up at right tackle again and Mason Cole, who coach Kliff Kingsbury called Arizona's most valuable lineman because of his versatility, will play left tackle for a second straight week. Meanwhile, running back David Johnson, who missed the past two games and most of the Week 7 game against the Giants, declared that he's "definitely playing" this week, though Kingsbury wasn't dealing in absolutes. "Hopefully we see what we want this week and we can get him back out there," the coach said. -- Josh Weinfuss

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been ruled out against the Steelers as he continues to recover and seek opinions from specialists for the two concussions he suffered last month. In Cooks' absence, Josh Reynolds is expected to start. Sean McVay also said outside linebacker Clay Matthews, who was sidelined after Week 5 after breaking his jaw, and running back Malcolm Brown, who was inactive the last two games because of an ankle injury, were on track to play. -- Lindsey Thiry

Reinforcements are on the way for the 49ers offense in the form of left tackle Joe Staley (fibula) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (sprained MCL), both of whom are expecting to play Monday night against Seattle. The question is whether right tackle Mike McGlinchey will also be back from his knee injury. McGlinchey is hopeful that he will return, and said it's not so much about healing as getting his wind back. "I think I'm just about through the rehab process and it's about becoming a football player again," McGlinchey said. -- Nick Wagoner

Wide receiver Josh Gordon passed his physical and will practice on Thursday when the Seahawks get back to work ahead of their Monday night game against the 49ers. Gordon still has a new offense to learn and the Seahawks have to figure out where he might fit within it. But Pete Carroll said Gordon is "ready to go" physically after dealing with a minor knee injury that landed him on IR with the Patriots. -- Brady Henderson