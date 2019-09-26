Biggest Week 4 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on Hilton, Edelman, Jeffery and more

We've entered the bye-week phase of the 2019 NFL season, which is good timing for at least one of the two teams hitting the bye, based on its record and banged-up roster.

Meanwhile, passing attacks around the league have been decimated by injuries leading into Week 4. Get the latest updates from our NFL Nation reporters here:

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE

NO | NYG | NYJ | OAK | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

Will Devin Singletary play? The rookie running back missed last week's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury and isn't off to a good start this week, missing the team's first practice Wednesday. Coach Sean McDermott generally prefers players get in at least one limited practice before being cleared to play, so Singletary still has time before Sunday's tilt against the unbeaten Patriots. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Two Dolphins starters -- receiver Albert Wilson (calf) and safety Reshad Jones (ankle) -- could be nearing a return as soon as Sunday against the Chargers. Both Wilson and Jones practiced for the first time since getting injured in Week 1. Jones said he's ready to go, and it's leaning toward him playing Sunday. Wilson is still day-to-day, but he seems set to return either this week or next. -- Cameron Wolfe

Wide receiver Julian Edelman was present for the media-access portion of practice on Wednesday after being knocked out of Sunday's win over the Jets late in the second quarter (ribs). Edelman ran routes and caught a few passes in the time that reporters were present, and also jogged and stretched -- at one point reaching his right arm into the air and extending the right side of his body. Edelman wasn't a full participant in practice, but his presence on the field is a positive sign that he still has a chance to be on the field Sunday against the Bills. -- Mike Reiss

The Jets, on their bye week, are optimistic that QB Sam Darnold (mono) will return next week against the Eagles. He has another round of medical tests on Monday, but he's trending in the right direction, according to coach Adam Gase. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) also should be ready after missing two games apiece. The bye week comes at the ideal time. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

This is the third straight week that tight end Mark Andrews has dealt with a foot injury. He was very limited in last Sunday's game in Kansas City, where he caught three passes for 15 yards (after two 100-yard games to open the season). The Ravens are going to give Andrews as much rest as necessary to get him ready for Sunday's game against the Browns. But Andrews won't be at full strength, and it will be a challenge for him to stretch the field. -- Jamison Hensley

Defensive end Carl Lawson's absence was notable in the Bengals' Week 3 loss to Buffalo. By the end of the game, a gassed defensive line couldn't stop the Bills from scoring. Given that Lawson was a game-time decision, per Bengals coach Zac Taylor, he should be ready to go for the Week 4 matchup against the Steelers on Monday Night Football. -- Ben Baby

Get the best of ESPN sent to your inbox The ESPN Daily delivers the biggest sports news and moments every weekday. Sign me up! Email:

Once again, the health of Cleveland's starting secondary remains the biggest question. Safety Damarious Randall, who missed the past two games, has returned to practice from concussion protocol, but cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams sat out Wednesday recovering from the hamstring injuries they suffered last week. On top of that, safety Morgan Burnett continues to be hampered by a nagging quad injury. The defense did play well with a makeshift secondary last weekend against the Rams. But the ceiling of this defense is much higher with its starters in the defensive backfield on the field. -- Jake Trotter

The Steelers never had great tight end depth, but it got even worse with the shoulder sprain to starter Vance McDonald, as well as Xavier Grimble going on injured reserve. McDonald's injury isn't expected to keep him out long and he could be available Sunday, but it depends how he practices during the week. To help replace some of that lost depth, the Steelers traded for Seattle's Nick Vannett this week. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Safety Justin Reid has been dealing with a shoulder injury, missing part of Sunday's game against the Chargers, but he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Reid said there's no way he's not playing in Week 4 against the Panthers, especially because his brother Eric plays for Carolina. -- Sarah Barshop

Linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) didn't practice Wednesday. Leonard has been out since suffering a concussion against Tennessee in Week 2. He won't play until he clears the NFL's concussion protocol, which includes him practicing several days with a red noncontact jersey and being examined by an independent neurologist. Hilton said he will play against Oakland as long as he can be effective. He suffered the quad injury late in the first half of last weekend's victory over Atlanta, and sat out the entire second half. -- Mike Wells

Linebacker Myles Jack is still in the concussion protocol, but there's hope he is able to be cleared in time to be able to play against Denver on Sunday. Losing their most experienced linebacker against the Broncos and running backs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay would severely impact the Jaguars' run defense. Veteran Najee Goode would replace him in the lineup, as he did against Tennessee last week after Jack left the game.

-- Mike DiRocco

Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans injured a wrist when he got tangled up with a couple of Jaguars offensive linemen on the ground last week. Evans came out for the final play of the first half, but he returned when the defense took the field in the third quarter. The second-year linebacker was limited in practice on Wednesday and wore the yellow precautionary jersey during the period that was open to the media. His participation in practice is something to monitor this week. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that cornerback Bryce Callahan, who has yet to play in a regular-season game, will miss at least four to six more weeks with a troublesome left foot injury, so linebacker Josey Jewell and defensive end Derek Wolfe are the Broncos' biggest injury concerns headed into Week 4. Jewell, who had 12 tackles at the time, left Sunday's loss in Green Bay with a leg injury, while Wolfe left the game early in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Fangio said both will be listed as questionable "all week'' for Sunday's game against Jacksonville. Fangio did add that Wolfe "has a chance'' to play, but it's possible the Broncos will be without two defensive starters. Corey Nelson likely would get most of the work in Jewell's spot if the latter doesn't play, and rookie defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, who played 14 snaps Sunday against the Packers, would get more work if Wolfe can't go. -- Jeff Legwold

The Chiefs likely will be without starting running back Damien Williams for the second straight week after he missed Wednesday's practice because of a sore knee. The Chiefs don't have the need to rush Williams back. LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams combined for 189 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns in last week's game against the Ravens. -- Adam Teicher

play 2:23 Berry would make Williams a priority waiver claim Matthew Berry likes Darrel Williams' upside because other backup RBs have been "fantasy relevant when they've been the starting running back in Andy Reid's offense."

Wide receiver Mike Williams played through a painful knee injury the past two games, but he also missed practice on Wednesday with a back injury. Williams was sidelined for six games during his rookie season due to a back injury, so this latest issue is concerning and should be monitored this week. -- Eric D. Williams

The Raiders' linebacker corps is beat up -- and then some. While Marquel Lee went on injured reserve with an ankle injury on Tuesday and both Vontaze Burfict (elbow) and Nicholas Morrow (ankle) were limited in practice on Wednesday, the Raiders signed Dakota Allen off the Rams' practice squad, promoted Justin Phillips from their own practice squad and added Quentin Poling to the practice squad. Whew. "We're not sure if they're going to play [at Indianapolis]," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said of Morrow and Burfict, whose role of wearing the green-dot helmet as the defensive playcaller was played by Tahir Whitehead last week in Minnesota when Burfict went out. "Gotta have linebackers. Last week we ran out and it was uncomfortable. So we've replenished the group and hopefully guys can get healthy and play." -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Wide receiver Amari Cooper is off to a fast start with 16 receptions for 238 yards and four touchdowns in three games, and the Cowboys do not believe a sore ankle will affect him Sunday against New Orleans. Cooper had an MRI after Wednesday's practice more as a precaution and not because of something that cropped up during the workout. Cooper missed time in training camp because of a bruised heel, but that has not impacted his start to the season. The Cowboys, who will be without their other starting receiver, Michael Gallup, for the second straight game, will be mindful of Cooper's work in practice just to make sure he is good to go for Sunday. -- Todd Archer

Linebacker Alec Ogletree is struggling with a hamstring injury suffered in the weirdest of ways. He pulled up lame Sunday returning a fumble that ultimately was ruled an incompletion. It likely will leave the Giants without two inside linebackers, as Tae Davis (concussion) also didn't practice at all on Wednesday. The Giants could be starting fifth-round rookie Ryan Connelly and David Mayo at linebacker on Sunday vs. Washington. -- Jordan Raanan

play 0:55 Clay has Gallman as a flex option Mike Clay wouldn't put Giants RB Wayne Gallman as a RB2 but instead has him as a flex option with Saquon Barkley injured.

Receiver Alshon Jeffery is expected to play against the Packers after sitting last week out with a calf strain. He wore a compression sleeve around the injured leg during practice this week and might not be quite 100% yet, but with the Eagles at 1-2 and facing a critical game at Lambeau Field Thursday night, he wants to be there for his team. -- Tim McManus

Peyton's Places To celebrate 100 years of pro football, Peyton Manning travels the country to see the people and places that made the NFL the NFL.

Watch on ESPN+ » More »

Quarterback Case Keenum watched the walk-through from the sidelines while wearing a protective boot on his foot. It was dubbed a precautionary measure. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said, "I assume Case will be able to play. He's a tough guy." But if he can't, that's where it gets dicey. Rookie Dwayne Haskins has been the No. 2 quarterback for the first three weeks, with Colt McCoy sidelined as he strengthens his right leg. But McCoy, who has not taken part in a full workout since Aug. 11, participated in the walk-through Wednesday and there's a chance he'll be ready. McCoy and Haskins split the first-team reps Wednesday and would do so again Thursday if Keenum can't practice. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Bears Pro Bowl defensive tackle Akiem Hicks suffered a right knee injury that knocked him out of Monday's win over Washington, but head coach Matt Nagy does not believe Hicks will miss significant time. "I really believe it's more of just a wear-and-tear-type thing," Nagy said. "He just got a little bit sore in the game. I think he'll be OK. At least we'll feel it out here in the next couple of days. I don't think it's anything serious." Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel remained in the league's concussion protocol as of Wednesday after catching three touchdown passes against the Redskins. -- Jeff Dickerson

The Lions could have major problems at cornerback, as both Darius Slay (hamstring) and Rashaan Melvin (knee) were limited Wednesday. For Melvin, it's likely more a rep-management strategy, as it has been a similar schedule most of the year. Slay hurt a hamstring against Philadelphia, but as long as he is practicing by Friday, there's a chance he'll play. If Slay and/or Melvin can't play, defending the Chiefs' high-impact offense becomes an almost impossible task. The other injury to watch is receiver Danny Amendola (chest), who didn't practice Wednesday. If he can't play, figure the Lions will use a combination of tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James, receiver Marvin Hall and running back J.D. McKissic as potential slot options. -- Michael Rothstein

The Packers came out of last Sunday's game relatively healthy, but then Za'Darius Smith popped up on the injury report Tuesday because of a knee issue. The Packers listed him as questionable for Thursday night against the Eagles. Smith and Preston Smith have been an unstoppable force off the edges, combining for 7.5 sacks already. If the Packers didn't have one of them, it might slow down their pass rush. -- Rob Demovsky

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander returned to practice for the first time since injuring an elbow in the season opener and was a limited participant on Wednesday. Getting him back in Week 4 would allow the Vikings' secondary to be at full health for the first time this season. Linebacker Anthony Barr is still recovering from the groin injury that forced him to sit out against the Raiders, and was also limited Wednesday, but he told reporters he anticipates being able to play in Chicago on Sunday. The only player missing from Minnesota's first practice of the week was right guard Josh Kline, who remains in the concussion protocol. Should he not be cleared to play against the Bears, it's likely Dakota Dozier would assume his role. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Two running backs, Ito Smith and Kenjon Barner, did not practice Wednesday while going through the concussion protocol. Smith is the backup to starter Devonta Freeman and has been solid all season. If he can't go, then the Falcons likely would activate Brian Hill, who appeared to be the second running back to Freeman during Wednesday's practice, with rookie Qadree Ollison another option. If Barner can't go, that would significantly affect special teams since he's the kickoff and punt returner. Mohamed Sanu and Justin Hardy might have to fill in those roles. -- Vaughn McClure

Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner (ankle) left Sunday's game at Arizona and was not at practice on Wednesday. If he can't go against the Texans, it appears the Panthers will go with second-round pick Greg Little at left tackle and Daryl Williams at right guard. Little went in at left tackle against Arizona when Williams struggled and did well. The two rotated in the second half. Williams also got some time in late at right guard after Turner's injury. -- David Newton

Other than the obvious -- QB Drew Brees -- the Saints' next biggest injury concern is at wide receiver, where backup Tre'Quan Smith again missed Wednesday's practice after missing all of last week with an ankle injury. The Saints will rely on starters Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr. (plus a heavy dose of running back Alvin Kamara in the passing game). But they're very thin at receiver beyond that. -- Mike Triplett

The Bucs had multiple key players sit out Wednesday's practice due to injuries: CB Jamel Dean (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (hip), OL Ryan Jensen (back), DL Vita Vea (groin) and LB Devin White (knee). "They'll just be day-to-day [and] we'll see how they go," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. Considering WR Mike Evans' three-touchdown performance against the Giants last week, he will likely command a ton of attention from the Rams' defense. So they'll need Godwin to step up the way he did in Weeks 1-2. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Cardinals punter Andy Lee, who suffered a hip flexor on Sunday, wasn't expected to practice Wednesday, coach Kliff Kingsbury said, putting the likelihood of him playing against Seattle low. The Cardinals plan on taking it "slow" with Lee. In the meantime, the Cardinals signed punter Ryan Winslow to the practice squad. He spent the preseason with Arizona. -- Josh Weinfuss

Tight end Tyler Higbee and right guard Austin Blythe were out last week against the Browns and remain day-to-day, coach Sean McVay said. Higbee is dealing with a lung contusion and Blythe has a sprained ankle. In Higbee's absence, backup Gerald Everett has taken over as starter, and offensive guard Jamil Demby has replaced Blythe. With Blythe sidelined, the interior of the offensive line is composed of first-year starters. -- Lindsey Thiry

The one positive about an early bye for the 49ers? The chance to get healthy. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday he's anticipating that receiver Jalen Hurd (stress reaction in his back) and running back Tevin Coleman (ankle) will be able to use the week to get back in time for the Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. The time off also should allow for key players such as defensive ends Nick Bosa (ankle) and Dee Ford (knee tendinitis) to get fully healed from their ailments and be closer to full speed when the Niners get back on the field. -- Nick Wagoner

play 1:36 Berry: Coleman does have some upside Matthew Berry and Field Yates debate what the 49ers' backfield will look like when Tevin Coleman returns.

Left tackle Duane Brown is dealing with what coach Pete Carroll described as a minor biceps strain from Sunday's loss to New Orleans. Don't expect Brown to practice until later in the week. "He says, and we're thinking, that he'll play," Carroll said. "We'll see by the end of the week." If not, George Fant would make his first start at left tackle since his rookie season in 2016. Another injury question mark is Rashaad Penny, whose hamstring kept him out Sunday. He didn't practice Wednesday even though Carroll said he was going to do so. Penny takes on a greater importance in light of Chris Carson's sudden fumbling problem. -- Brady Henderson