The 2020 NFL draft -- moved from Las Vegas into the homes of owners, general managers and coaches because of the coronavirus pandemic -- is in the books. While it's uncertain when the 255 drafted rookies will meet their new teammates and coaches in person, the depth charts are beginning to come into focus. While many holes have been filled, there are still lingering personnel questions for each of the 32 teams going forward.

Our NFL Nation reporters were asked to identify the biggest question for the team they cover.

AFC East

Have the Bills improved their offense enough to make them AFC contenders?

Trading their first-round pick for receiver Stefon Diggs was a drastic move to give this offense a home-run threat, and taking running back Zack Moss presumably gives Buffalo an ideal complement to Devin Singletary. By the end of draft weekend, Buffalo added two more receivers and a backup quarterback as GM Brandon Beane looks to improve the NFL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense from a season ago. On paper, it appears better. But, the newest additions will need to jell quickly given the truncated offseason. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

What is the timeline for Tua Tagovailoa and his newly drafted offensive line to lead the Dolphins?

The Dolphins drafted their quarterback of the future and three potential starting offensive linemen (Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley) to protect him, but they might not get immediate contributions from all. Ryan Fitzpatrick could start the season at quarterback while Tagovailoa continues to rehab and learn, and Jackson has to gain strength before he's ready to take on NFL defenders. It's unclear whether Miami will expedite the process by throwing them into the fire or take a gradual approach while waiting until the 2021 season to unleash a new-look offense. -- Cameron Wolfe

First-round QB Tua Tagovailoa might not start right away for the Dolphins, who remade their offensive line in the draft. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Is Jarrett Stidham the answer as Tom Brady's replacement at QB?

When the Patriots passed on Jordan Love at No. 23, it was a moment of truth for how the organization viewed Stidham relative to Love, the fourth-rated quarterback in this year's draft. And then the Patriots passed on drafting a quarterback altogether, instead adding Louisiana Tech's J'Mar Smith as an undrafted free agent. Brian Hoyer is the veteran fallback option, but the path is clear for Stidham to be QB1 if he continues to develop. Now, more than ever, it's Stidham's job to lose. -- Mike Reiss

Did the front office give quarterback Sam Darnold enough weapons?

The early answer is no, as the receiver-needy Jets drafted only one: Denzel Mims (second round). Mims has a high ceiling, but he will need time to develop because he played in an unsophisticated passing offense at Baylor. GM Joe Douglas should have taken another wideout in what was billed as one of the deepest receiver drafts in history. Now they will have to sign a veteran to fortify themselves. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

How will the Ravens divvy up the touches in their backfield?

The Ravens drafted Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins in the second round even though they return the three running backs that helped them set the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season. Mark Ingram, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season, remains the starter, but everything is up in the air after that. How will Baltimore incorporate Dobbins, the top-ranked running back on its board? What are the roles for Gus Edwards (5.3-yard career average) and Justice Hill (the fastest running back at the 2019 combine)? All in all, dealing with the most loaded backfield in the league is an enviable position for offensive coordinator Greg Roman. -- Jamison Hensley

play 2:28 Burrow's first thought after being drafted: Let's get to work Joe Burrow joins Scott Van Pelt to discuss being selected first overall and how ready he is to get to work in Cincinnati.

What's next for quarterback Andy Dalton?

The Bengals have their new franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow. Now that the draft class has officially arrived, Dalton's $17.7 million cap hit becomes a bigger issue. A resolution to Dalton's fate could happen sooner rather than later. -- Ben Baby

Will quarterback Baker Mayfield take advantage of what Cleveland has accomplished?

After landing right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper in free agency, the Browns added offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. with the 10th pick in the draft. The Browns also drafted the most productive tight end in college football last year in Harrison Bryant. With what should be a significantly better offense line, combined with all the weapons Mayfield will have at his disposal, there should be no excuses next season for the third-year quarterback. -- Jake Trotter

What version of Ben Roethlisberger will return after an elbow injury?

The Steelers didn't draft a quarterback, and with Jameis Winston close to a deal with the Saints, that storyline is out the window. By not adding a quarterback, the Steelers' front office continues to affirm their belief Roethlisberger will be a "better" version of himself in 2020. But with the uncertainty of the offseason program, it could be a while before Roethlisberger can work with his new teammates, including big-bodied receiver Chase Claypool. The Steelers also telegraphed their confidence in Mason Rudolph's development by passing on a quarterback. He had a roller-coaster 2019 season, but the Steelers believe he can rebound as Roethlisberger's backup. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Are the Texans done making changes at safety?

In coach/GM Bill O'Brien's pre-draft news conference, safety was one of two positions he specifically mentioned despite signing former Browns safety Eric Murray to a three-year deal last month. The Texans didn't pick a safety, instead agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran Michael Thomas after the first day of the draft. Houston still has last year's starters -- Justin Reid and Tashaun Gipson -- on the roster, but in that same news conference, O'Brien did not mention Gipson when talking about the position, instead naming every other player he thinks could contribute. -- Sarah Barshop

play 1:49 What is the Colts' plan with Eason and Brissett? Louis Riddick details how Jacob Eason fits in with the Colts, and he breaks down what it means for Jacoby Brissett in Indianapolis.

Is Jacob Eason the next franchise quarterback?

The Colts addressed all their needs during the draft -- receiver, offensive line, defensive line -- while also adding some speed in the backfield with running back Jonathan Taylor. Eason was projected by some to be a first-round pick, but he ended up falling to the fourth round. It's a low-risk, high-reward move for the Colts. After he signs, Eason will be the only quarterback under contract for the Colts after next season, assuming he makes the roster. "Let's slow our roll a little bit in terms of tagging this guy as the next messiah walking into town. He was a fourth-round pick," general manager Chris Ballard said. -- Mike Wells

What about running back Leonard Fournette?

The Jaguars tried to work out a trade for Fournette for about a month, but they weren't able to get anything done. There's still time to do so before the season, but if the Jaguars do move him, that leaves a massive hole in the offense. Fournette accounted for 1,674 yards last season, and if he's dealt, the Jaguars' most experienced back would be Ryquell Armstead, who had 35 carries as a rookie in 2019. The Jaguars didn't draft a back; GM Dave Caldwell said they would have done so in only the fifth round or later if they believed there was a back better than Armstead or Devine Ozigbo. So it's not exactly the best situation for second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew. If the Jaguars hold on to Fournette, how is he going to react? -- Mike DiRocco

Will Jadeveon Clowney be the next addition to the defense?

The Titans went through the draft without selecting an edge defender, even though there were some good ones on the board when they picked. GM Jon Robinson said the draft was "its own entity" but when asked about potentially signing Clowney, he mentioned how the roster-building process is never over. Titans coach Mike Vrabel was the defensive coordinator in Houston during Clowney's best season in 2017. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Will the Broncos get a new deal done for safety Justin Simmons?

Minutes after the team wrapped up its 10-player draft class, Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway said negotiations with Simmons' representatives would restart. He also said he didn't expect Simmons to sign his franchise-player tender during the offseason, and the Broncos were scheduled to begin their virtual offseason program for players Monday. Simmons, who has played every snap on defense in each of the past two seasons, is looking to be in the top tier of pay for safeties, and that would take at least a $14 million a season. -- Jeff Legwold

play 0:53 Reid breaks down how Edwards-Helaire fits with Chiefs Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses why the team decided to select former LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the draft.

Will defensive tackle Chris Jones play for the Chiefs this year?

The Chiefs didn't trade him before the draft and haven't signed him to a long-term contract. Jones has given no indication he plans to sign the one-year, $16 million tender he received as their franchise player. For now, it's no sure thing the team's leader in sacks in each of the past two seasons will be a part of things in 2020. -- Adam Teicher

In a draft geared toward mimicking the Chiefs, did the Raiders do enough to catch them?

"That's a loaded question," Las Vegas GM Mike Mayock said. "That's a tough question." But a fair one, after he acknowledged that while every team in the NFL is chasing the high-powered Super Bowl champs, the Raiders have the unenviable task of facing them twice a season. Picking the fastest guy in the draft in wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, the most versatile in the draft in Lynn Bowden Jr. and a ball-hawk slot corner in Amik Robertson are steps in that direction. -- Paul Gutierrez

Who will play left tackle?

The Chargers filled several position needs through the draft but must still determine who will play left tackle as they did not select a tackle with any of their six picks. "I'm comfortable with what we have," coach Anthony Lynn said after the draft. But after trading Russell Okung to the Panthers, it's unclear if Trey Pipkins or Sam Tevi will be able to step up. -- Lindsey Thiry

NFC EAST

What's next for the Cowboys' pass rush?

If the question can't be about when quarterback Dak Prescott will sign a multiyear contract, it has to be about the pass rush. It was an issue before the draft, and the Cowboys did not address the spot until taking Bradlee Anae in the fifth round. Though Anae had 13 sacks in Utah in 2019, it's not realistic to ask a Day 3 pick to be an influence. Yes, Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory could be reinstated, but Smith has not played since 2015 and Gregory has played 16 games in the past four years. Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said the team has reached out to the agents for some veteran players, but he did not specify the position. Finding a backup offensive tackle and perhaps a safety also could be options, but the pass rush is more pressing. -- Todd Archer

Will the Giants sign Markus Golden or Jadeveon Clowney?

As things stand, they don't have a player on the roster who had more than 4.5 sacks last season. They also didn't draft an edge rusher until the sixth round. Still, GM Dave Gettleman made it seem a move for Golden or Clowney was unlikely. He talked about a "group effort" without a "blue goose" pass-rusher leading the way. He also mentioned they "can do it with scheme." That makes it seem as if their pass-rush hopes are likely to rest on the shoulders of Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines and Kyler Fackrell, rather than a veteran such as Golden or Clowney. -- Jordan Raanan

play 1:47 Eagles GM Roseman explains the Hurts pick Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman breaks down what went into the decision to draft Jalen Hurts.

How will Carson Wentz react to the addition of Jalen Hurts?

It's unusual for a team to use a high pick on a quarterback when it has a franchise starter still in his prime. Wentz emerged from the shadow cast by Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles and now must share the locker room -- and apparently some playing time -- with the dynamic Hurts, while dealing with the media scrutiny that has already started. The 2020 season just got a whole lot more interesting in Philly. -- Tim McManus

Did the Redskins find enough help for quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.?

They added a versatile weapon in running back/receiver Antonio Gibson in the third round and an intriguing receiver in Antonio Gandy-Golden in the fourth. Both could help soon -- especially Gibson. They aren't sure who will protect Haskins' blind side with Trent Williams now in San Francisco. Washington has a few choices, including fourth-round pick Saahdiq Charles, but it lacks a proven starter and it will remain a question. It was a bad draft class for tight ends, and the Redskins did add two in free agency -- Richard Rodgers and Logan Thomas -- who are better than anything they probably would have added late in the draft. But that leads to another question: Do they have a legitimate starter at the position? -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Who starts at safety alongside Eddie Jackson?

The Bears had the opportunity to draft a starting-caliber safety in the second round but instead addressed tight end (Cole Kmet) and cornerback (Jaylon Johnson). After the departure of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in free agency, the Bears made a couple of modest moves at safety when they re-signed Deon Bush and added veteran Jordan Lucas. But is that enough? Especially on a top-10 defense? Chicago is rolling the dice on a pair of veterans who have primarily been special-teamers in the NFL. The decision could prove cost-effective, but it could also backfire. -- Jeff Dickerson

How are the Lions going to create pressure?

Drafting linebacker Julian Okwara was a good start, but the Lions went light on linemen, waiting until the sixth round to take a defensive tackle. It's the position that going into the draft was a top-three need and remains a massive question. Danny Shelton is now likely to have a huge role in the middle of Detroit's line, and the team is potentially counting on Nick Williams to do more than he has in stints with four other teams. Detroit has cap space, so a veteran or two could sign to provide more stability, but the Lions' biggest weakness remains the middle of the defensive line. -- Michael Rothstein

Will the Packers keep looking for a receiver?

A record-tying 36 receivers were picked in the draft. The Packers didn't take one despite most believing it was their biggest need. GM Brian Gutekunst said afterward he liked the receivers in the draft but didn't believe it was as deep as others. He didn't take a mid- or late-round receiver because he did not think there was one to beat out the likes of Allen Lazard, Devin Funchess, Equanimeous St. Brown, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Malik Taylor, Darrius Shepherd or CFL pickup Reggie Begelton for a spot behind Davante Adams. "We really think we've got a lot of guys who are going to be pushing for playing time and production," Gutekunst said. -- Rob Demovsky

What will the offensive line look like?

The Vikings made a home-run pick in Ezra Cleveland, who was available at No. 58 without the team having to trade up. Missing on trading for Trent Williams worked out for the best for the Vikings, who saved a bunch of money and have a young, potential franchise left tackle in the fold. Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill had a full offseason in advance of his rookie season in 2018, and he still wasn't ready to start until Week 6; this season's truncated offseason program might not afford Cleveland time to develop.

GM Rick Spielman said Riley Reiff is going to hold down the "left side" for now, but does that mean at his current position (left tackle) or a move to guard with a possible contract restructure? The Vikings will be shuffling the interior of the offensive line with a "wide-open competition" at both guard spots, so it's time to see what they have in Dru Samia (2019 fourth round), Oli Udoh (2019 sixth round) and potentially veteran Dakota Dozier, who filled in at both left and right guard in 2019. The Vikings could also sign a veteran to compete in training camp. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Is the defense fixed?

That's what the Falcons would like for their fans to believe after selecting four defensive players in the first five picks. It looks good on paper to have a potential shutdown starting corner in first-rounder A.J. Terrell and a versatile pass-rusher in second-rounder Marlon Davidson, along with depth in linebacker Mykal Walker and safety Jaylinn Hawkins. But the Falcons still need to show it on the field under defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, especially against Drew Brees and Tom Brady in the NFC South. Newcomer Dante Fowler Jr. must make an impact at pass-rusher, and second-year corner Kendall Sheffield has to live up to that No. 1 corner potential, among other things. -- Vaughn McClure

Can fourth-round pick Tony Pride Jr. develop into a No. 1 cornerback?

He has the speed, physical traits and confidence, saying he's a "competitive beast." He sounds like Josh Norman, a fifth-round pick in 2012, who was benched after 13 games as a rookie and didn't emerge as a star until the 2015 season. The Panthers need Pride to contribute quickly, especially considering the uncertainty at the other cornerback spot with Donte Jackson. Beefing up the front line with first-round pick Derrick Brown helps if quarterbacks don't have as much time to throw. But for Carolina to be competitive in coach Matt Rhule's first season, the secondary has to be strong in a division with Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan. -- David Newton

play 1:02 What to make of Saints' interest in Winston, deal with Hill Mike Triplett reacts to the Saints' contract discussions with Jameis Winston and their two-year deal with Taysom Hill.

Can the Saints afford all this star power at QB?

The Saints worked quickly to address their biggest remaining need after the draft, with news breaking Sunday morning they were closing in on a deal with Jameis Winston while re-signing Taysom Hill. But depending on how much Winston costs, the Saints might need to release someone to make room. One candidate is Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford, whose starting job is in jeopardy after Cesar Ruiz was picked in the first round. -- Mike Triplett

Did the Bucs do enough to help the secondary?

Tampa Bay, which ranked 30th in pass defense in 2019 (4,322 passing yards), drafted safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in the second round but did not address depth needs at cornerback. In free agency, they re-signed Ryan Smith, but his primary role is serving as a gunner on special teams and he hasn't done much in Todd Bowles' defense. They drafted four cornerbacks in the first three rounds of the past two drafts (2018 and 2019) and will have to bank on developing Smith, Mazzi Wilkins and M.J. Stewart even more to see what kind of depth they can provide behind starters Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Did the Cardinals fill all their roster holes?

The short answer is yes, as they don't have any major needs coming out of the draft. Drafting Isaiah Simmons with the eighth pick filled a slew of concerns on defense, and the addition of tackle Josh Jones gives Arizona, at worst, a backup at right tackle this season and, at best, a new starter. The rest of the draft class filled out depth issues. -- Josh Weinfuss

Did the Rams find enough talent to improve their defense?

Several key playmakers were lost in free agency or released because of salary-cap space. It remains to be determined whether the free-agent signings of defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, plus the selections in the draft of outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, defensive back Terrell Burgess, safety Jordan Fuller and linebacker Clay Johnston will provide enough ready-made talent to step into meaningful roles. -- Lindsey Thiry

How fast can their new additions get up to speed?

The 49ers are leaning heavily on continuity as they retained 18 of their 22 primary starters as well as plenty of depth and the majority of their coaching staff, including all of their coordinators. But they suffered a few important losses in defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, left tackle Joe Staley and receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Now, the Niners turn to rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk as well as left tackle Trent Williams to fill in. In an offseason of uncertainty, that trio won't get the usual on-field work, but much will be expected as the Niners try to return to -- and win -- the Super Bowl. -- Nick Wagoner

Have the Seahawks improved their pass rush enough?

They signed veterans Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa, then drafted Darrell Taylor (second round) and Alton Robinson (fifth) to address their biggest needs, but they still don't have a Pro Bowl-caliber player like Jadeveon Clowney as a primary threat off the edge. In the past 10 seasons, only six times has a player drafted outside of the top 16 recorded eight or more sacks as a rookie, so immediate expectations should be kept in check for Taylor and Robinson. The door isn't closed on a reunion with Clowney, but without him or another big-name addition, the Seahawks would have to bank on Irvin (8.5) and Mayowa (7.0) replicating their career-best sack totals from last year, plus significant contributions from Jarran Reed and their younger pass-rushers. -- Brady Henderson