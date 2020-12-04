Dan Orlovsky identifies the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team with Super Bowl aspirations in the most trouble as they continue to struggle on offense. (1:28)

Which Super Bowl contender is in the most trouble after Week 12? (1:28)

The Week 13 NFL schedule is stacked with great matchups. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each matchup and final score picks.

Additionally, ESPN Stats & Information provides a stat to know for each game, and the Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with a matchup rating (on a scale of 1 to 100) and a game projection. ESPN Fantasy's Kyle Soppe and ESPN Chalk's Dave Bearman hand out helpful nuggets as well. It's all here to help get you ready for a loaded weekend of NFL football.

Let's get into the full Week 13 slate, including a huge NFC West matchup between two playoff contenders. (Game times are Sunday unless otherwise noted.)

Jump to a matchup:

NO-ATL | CLE-TEN | IND-HOU

JAX-MIN | CIN-MIA | DET-CHI

LV-NYJ | LAR-ARI | NYG-SEA

PHI-GB | NE-LAC | DEN-KC

WSH-PIT | BUF-SF | DAL-BAL

Bye: TB, CAR

1 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 73.1 | Spread: NO -2.5 (45)

What to watch for: Hidden in the camouflage of the Broncos playing last Sunday against the Saints with no quarterbacks available for the game was the fact Denver used a variety of coverage looks and pressures to limit Saints quarterback Taysom Hill to 78 yards passing and sack him three times. If the Falcons can keep the Saints in third-and-long, or even third-and-midrange, they could put it in Hill's hands and try some of the same things. -- Jeff Legwold

Bold prediction: Hill will throw the first two touchdown passes of his career, and wide receiver Michael Thomas will catch his first two of this season. Both of them are long overdue, and the breakthrough will come at Atlanta, even though the Falcons' defense has shown great improvement lately and just decimated the Raiders last weekend. -- Mike Triplett

Stat to know: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has six games this season with a Total QBR of at least 80, the third most in the NFL. And he needs just three passing touchdowns for his 12th consecutive season with at least 20, which would tie for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history.

Injuries: Saints | Falcons

What to know for fantasy: Saints running back Alvin Kamara's worst two career games against the Falcons on a per-touch basis have come in his past two meetings with the division rivals. The 0.81 points per touch he averaged in Week 11 was the 11th-worst game of his professional career. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: New Orleans has covered four straight games, including in Week 11 against Atlanta. Read more.

Triplett's pick: Saints 27, Falcons 22

Legwold's pick: Saints 23, Falcons 16

FPI prediction: NO, 62.6% (by an average of 4.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Jordan, Saints defense surge to No. 1: "It's a we thing" ... As Falcons improve, Morris showing he's a serious head-coaching candidate ... Falcons' defense "put it all together," growing under Morris

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 50.4 | Spread: TEN -6 (53.5)

What to watch for: This game is a matchup of the league's top two rushing attacks. If it is close into the fourth quarter, it will come down to which team is able to wear the other down. With both defenses committing to stopping the run, don't be surprised if there is an explosive play off of play-action, too. -- Turron Davenport

Bold prediction: Running backs Derrick Henry (Titans), Nick Chubb (Browns) and Kareem Hunt (Browns) will combine to score six touchdowns and rush for more than 400 yards. -- Jake Trotter

Stat to know: Henry and Chubb rank 1-2, respectively, in the NFL in rushing yards per game and 100-yard rushing games since the start of last season. The Browns rank No. 1 in the NFL in rushing percentage at 50%, while the Titans are third at 47%.

Injuries: Browns | Titans

What to know for fantasy: Since 2018, Henry is averaging 37.1% more fantasy points per game over the Titans' final seven games than their first nine of the season. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: When quarterback Ryan Tannehill starts regular-season games for Tennessee, overs are 18-3, including 9-1 in the Titans' past 10 games. Read more.

Trotter's pick: Titans 38, Browns 30

Davenport's pick: Titans 35, Browns 28

FPI prediction: TEN, 67.0% (by an average of 5.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Browns looking to prove they're way more than just good at beating bad teams ... Browns' Chubb, Hunt present biggest challenge yet to Titans' defense ... Titans firmly in driver's seat in AFC South race with favorable schedule ahead

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 49.3 | Spread: IND -3.5 (50)

What to watch for: Can Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton continue to torch the Texans? In 16 career games against Houston, Hilton has 85 catches for 1,537 yards and 10 touchdowns, by far the most against an AFC South team. And despite a slow start, Hilton is coming off his best outing of the season and has a history of big games at NRG Stadium. -- Sarah Barshop

Bold prediction: Houston do-everything defensive lineman J.J. Watt will have his second multisack game of the season. Yes, Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has been sacked only 10 times this season, but there's a chance starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo will miss the game with a knee injury. It's hard enough to stop Watt with a starting tackle. It's really difficult to contain him with a backup. -- Mike Wells

Stat to know: The Texans are averaging 83.9 rushing yards per game this season, 31st in the NFL.

Injuries: Colts | Texans

What to know for fantasy: For the season, Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson averages 58.1% more fantasy points per throw to Will Fuller than to all other Texans players. On Monday, Fuller was suspended for six games. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Houston is 1-5 against the spread (ATS) against teams with winning records this season, and 3-2 ATS against all others. Read more.

Wells' pick: Colts 27, Texans 23

Barshop's pick: Colts 24, Texans 21

FPI prediction: HOU, 55.2% (by an average of 1.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: No longer No. 1, Colts defense hindered by slow starts ... WR Fuller, CB Roby suspended six games under NFL's PED policy ... Sanchez says surgery to remove tumor "went well" ... What Fuller's suspension means for his future with Texans ... Colts activate sack leader Autry off reserve/COVID-19 list ... Watson: "Very important" that Texans re-sign Fuller

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 36.7 | Spread: MIN -10.5 (50.5)

What to watch for: With 82 receiving yards against Jacksonville, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson would become just the fifth rookie to reach 1,000 receiving yards in the first 12 games of his career during the Super Bowl era. Jefferson leads all rookies with 918 receiving yards and ranks second in receptions (52) and touchdown catches (six). -- Courtney Cronin

Bold prediction: Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph will have two touchdown catches. The Jaguars, Jets and Chargers have all given up a league-high nine TD catches to tight ends. Rudolph has just one this season and is coming off season highs in catches (seven) and yards (68) against Carolina. -- Mike DiRocco

Stat to know: The Jaguars have allowed 24-plus points in 10 straight games this season, their longest streak of allowing 24 points in franchise history. The Vikings have scored 24-plus points in eight of their 11 games this season, but they are just 4-4 in those games.

Injuries: Jaguars | Vikings

What to know for fantasy: Jefferson has surpassed 17.5 fantasy points in back-to-back-to-back games (26 last weekend against the Panthers). See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: All six Minnesota home games have gone over the total this season. Read more.

DiRocco's pick: Vikings 30, Jaguars 21

Cronin's pick: Vikings 31, Jaguars 20

FPI prediction: MIN, 83.1% (by an average of 12.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: Jaguars go with QB Glennon, not Minshew ... Vikings' Jefferson proves he's up for a starring role ... Marrone still focused on team's record after GM firing ... Vikings activate WR Thielen from COVID-19 list ... Why Jaguars have most attractive GM opening in NFL

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 31.1 | Spread: MIA -11.5 (42.5)

What to watch for: Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard leads the NFL with seven interceptions, all over the past nine games. The NFL's best ball hawk might get a chance to add to his pick total this weekend while facing Brandon Allen, the injury replacement for Joe Burrow at quarterback who committed two turnovers vs. the Giants last weekend. -- Cameron Wolfe

Bold prediction: The Bengals will have fewer than 250 yards of total offense. Between a strong pass defense and a Bengals team that is without its starting quarterback (Burrow) and starting running back (Joe Mixon), gaining yards will be a difficult task. -- Ben Baby

Stat to know: The Dolphins average 0.06 expected points added per play with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on field this season, and minus-0.08 with Tua Tagovailoa. That is equivalent to the difference between the 18th- and 31st-ranked offenses.

Injuries: Bengals | Dolphins

What to know for fantasy: Miami wide receiver DeVante Parker racked up 14 targets and 119 yards in Fitzpatrick's return to the starting lineup. In Tagovailoa's four starts, Parker averaged 6.3 targets and 39.8 yards per game. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Miami has covered in six of its past seven games, and Miami is 17-6 ATS since its Week 5 bye last season, the best mark in the league. Read more.

Baby's pick: Dolphins 24, Bengals 10

Wolfe's pick: Dolphins 27, Bengals 13

FPI prediction: MIA, 67.9% (by an average of 6.2 points)

Matchup must-reads: Allen: From COVID-proof emergency QB to Bengals starter ... Why Dolphins' playoff push is invaluable for Tagovailoa's growth ... No matter the QB, Dolphins' defense shows it is key to playoff run

1 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 20.0 | Spread: CHI -3 (44.5)

What to watch for: Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's time in Chicago is nearing an end, but he does usually light up the hapless Lions. In six career appearances versus Detroit, Trubisky has passed for 1,601 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions (106.0 quarterback rating), including four consecutive games with at least three touchdowns and a passer rating over 100.0. Trubisky threw for three fourth-quarter scores to lead Chicago to that improbable comeback victory at Ford Field in Week 1. -- Jeff Dickerson

Bold prediction: Darrell Bevell will win his debut as the interim Detroit Lions coach as the team gets a bump from a new, changed voice. In that victory, Matthew Stafford will look like the quarterback he was in 2019, throwing for more than 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the team's most complete offensive showing of the season. -- Michael Rothstein

Stat to know: The Lions are one of four teams this season without a win in a divisional game (Chargers, Jets and Bengals). In fact, they have lost nine straight divisional games, currently tied for the longest active such losing streak in the NFL (Chargers).

Injuries: Lions | Bears

What to know for fantasy: Desperate for a fantasy QB? The Bears have won each of the past four meetings with the Lions, and Trubisky has thrown three touchdown passes in each one of those games (26.0 fantasy points per game in those matchups). See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Detroit is 1-11 outright and 3-9 ATS in its past 12 division games. Read more.

Rothstein's pick: Lions 35, Bears 21

Dickerson's pick: Bears 23, Lions 21

FPI prediction: CHI, 61.1% (by an average of 3.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: FAQ: How will the Lions' GM and coaching search go? Whither Stafford? ... Bears' Smith takes place among league's elite linebackers ... Lions' "Patriots Midwest" experiment with Patricia, Quinn a costly failure

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 18.4 | Spread: LV -9 (47)

What to watch for: The Raiders have dropped two straight, jeopardizing their playoff chances, but they now face the ideal opponent. The Jets are everybody's favorite get-well matchup. They have faced five teams that entered the game on losing streaks, ranging from two to four games, and the Jets lost them all. So, yes, the Raiders might be reeling after last weekend's ugly defeat to the Falcons, but have no fear ... the Jets are here to make it all better. -- Rich Cimini

Bold prediction: Ageless Jets running back Frank Gore will rush for 100 yards for the first time since September 2019. He is coming off a season-best 74 yards in a loss to the Dolphins, and the Raiders' run defense -- ranked 13th in the NFL in allowing an average of 113.4 yards on the ground -- has been more than suspect. Gore turning back the clock and keeping the Las Vegas offense off the field will keep things interesting in the Meadowlands ... for a while. -- Paul Gutierrez

Stat to know: Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has no passing TDs in each of his past four starts, the longest active streak in the NFL. A fifth consecutive game without a touchdown pass would tie the longest such streak by a Jets QB in the past 40 seasons (Geno Smith was the most recent to do so, in 2013).

Injuries: Raiders | Jets

What to know for fantasy: Gore's carry count increased for a third straight game, and he has multiple receptions in all three of those games. This weekend, he gets the fourth-worst defense in terms of defending fantasy running backs this season. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: The over is 8-3 in Las Vegas games this season, the second-highest over percentage in the NFL this season. Read more.

Gutierrez's pick: Raiders 28, Jets 20

Cimini's pick: Raiders 31, Jets 21

FPI prediction: LV, 70.2% (by an average of 7.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Ruggs growing as Raiders' deep threat, with Agholor's help ... Jets' Gase admits he hasn't helped Darnold develop as NFL QB ... Season on the brink? How do Raiders react to "trash" showing in Atlanta? ... Why is Gase (7-20) still coaching the Jets? ... Jets' Gase says playcalling now "a collaborative effort"

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 79.4 | Spread: LAR -3 (48)

What to watch for: It'll be known early in the game just how much Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's right shoulder has improved. If he starts running early, then it's better. If he doesn't, then it's still an issue. Coach Kliff Kingsbury won't run Murray on designed calls if there's a chance of him getting hit and hurt more. But whether Murray runs will have a distinct impact and could be the difference between Arizona winning -- or losing for the fourth time in five games. -- Josh Weinfuss

Bold prediction: Rookie Rams running back Cam Akers will tally his first 100-rushing-yard game. The Rams have not been able to get their run game going since Week 10, but against a Cardinals defense that is allowing an average of 123 yards per game, watch for coach Sean McVay to commit to it. Akers is coming off a nine-carry, 84-yard performance in Week 12. -- Lindsey Thiry

Stat to know: The Cardinals lead NFL in yards per rush (5.0), rank fourth in rush yards per game (155.9) and sit at second in run block win rate (73%). But the Rams have allowed the fourth-fewest rush yards per game (93.5) this season.

Injuries: Rams | Cardinals

What to know for fantasy: Cause for concern? The Rams have been the best defense against fantasy receivers this season, and three of DeAndre Hopkins' four worst games this season have come since Arizona's Week 8 bye. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Arizona is 12-6-1 ATS as an underdog under Kingsbury. And it's 5-3 ATS as a home underdog under Kingsbury, with all five covers also going over the total. Read more.

Thiry's pick: Rams 28, Cardinals 20

Weinfuss' pick: Cardinals 24, Rams 21

FPI prediction: LAR, 53.7% (by an average of 1.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Rams' Goff vows to do better after loss, criticism ... Have teams cracked the code on Cardinals' Murray? ... Rams coach McVay says Goff "has got to take better care of the football" ... Cardinals first-round pick Simmons finding "the flow of it"

play 1:10 Mike Clay likes Robert Woods vs. the Cardinals Mike Clay explains why he feels good about starting Robert Woods against the Cardinals' defense.

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 46.8 | Spread: SEA -10 (47.5)

What to watch for: Keep an eye on Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf versus New York cornerback James Bradberry. The NFL's leading WR has been getting lots of attention from opposing defenses' top corners this season, with mostly good results. Metcalf set a career high with 177 yards on Monday night while doing most of his damage against Darius Slay. He figures to see plenty of Bradberry on Sunday. -- Brady Henderson

Bold prediction: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett will have double-digit receptions. The Giants' defensive weaknesses include their CB2 and slot cornerback. That sets up perfectly for Lockett, who is 10th in the NFL with 33 catches out of the slot for 352 yards. -- Jordan Raanan

Stat to know: Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson ranks fifth in QBR (78.1) versus zone coverage this season with nine touchdowns, which trails only Patrick Mahomes' 11. The Giants utilize zone coverage on 66.1% of opponent dropbacks, the second-highest rate this season (Panthers at 69.7%).

Injuries: Giants | Seahawks

What to know for fantasy: Giants running back Wayne Gallman has rushed for a touchdown in five consecutive games, but more important for the sustainability of his status as a top-20 fantasy running back, he matched a season high with five targets in Week 12. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: The Giants have covered in eight of their past nine road games. Read more.

Raanan's pick: Seahawks 27, Giants 16

Henderson's pick: Seahawks 27, Giants 14

FPI prediction: SEA, 86.2% (by an average of 14.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: McCoy, plunged into playoff race, brings grit to Giants' offense ... From anemic to awesome: Seahawks' pass rush has done a 180 ... Giants' Barkley rehabs ACL, meniscus injuries ... Seahawks WR Gordon reinstated for last two weeks

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 60.9 | Spread: GB -9 (47.5)

What to watch for: From the Aaron Rodgers never forgets file: The Eagles beat the Packers in Week 4 of last season when they picked off Rodgers at the goal line with 20 seconds left to seal the game. Since then, the Packers quarterback has thrown 53 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 23 regular-season games. He needs three touchdown passes to reach 400 for his career. Drew Brees currently owns the record for fastest to 400 touchdown passes (205 games); Rodgers has played in 192. -- Rob Demovsky

Bold prediction: Packers running back Aaron Jones will find the end zone twice. He hasn't had a multiple-touchdown game since Week 2 against the Lions, but with the Eagles focused on Rodgers and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox dealing with a neck injury, Jones will lead the scoring charge for the Packers. -- Tim McManus

Stat to know: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has an off-target rate of 23.3% this season, which ranks last in the NFL. The Eagles quarterback was ranked 11th out of 32 QBs in the category last season at 16.6%.

Injuries: Eagles | Packers

What to know for fantasy: Jones hasn't been the fantasy superstar we had hoped for over the past two months, but he did average 5.3 yards per carry against a tough Bears defense last weekend and has hauled in 15 of 17 targets over his past four games. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Philadelphia is 1-4 ATS on the road this season. Read more.

McManus' pick: Packers 27, Eagles 17

Demovsky's pick: Packers 30, Eagles 21

FPI prediction: GB, 72.8% (by an average of 8.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Eagles activate Ertz, add Johnson to IR ... Rodgers for (his third) MVP? Packers QB squarely in the race now ... Eagles coach Pederson given no assurance he'll finish season ... Gary, Savage start to make Packers' 2019 draft look better ... NFL execs predict Wentz's future: Why his contract is such a burden for the Eagles ... Happy 37th birthday, Rodgers, here's a first-round WR for a change

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Matchup rating: 38.7 | Spread: EVEN (47.5)

What to watch for: Can Justin Herbert outduel Cam Newton? He has six 300-yard passing games, tied for most by a rookie in NFL history (Andrew Luck in 2012). And with four more passing touchdowns, he'd tie Baker Mayfield for the rookie record of 27. -- Shelley Smith

Bold prediction: After the Patriots' Gunner Olszewski saw a punt-return TD nullified by a penalty last weekend, he will take one to the house against a Chargers special-teams unit that has had its struggles in 2020. -- Mike Reiss

Stat to know: Newton has four passing touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. That 0.44 TD-INT rate is the second worst by a quarterback with 250 pass attempts in a season in the past decade out of 344 qualifying QB seasons (Jimmy Clausen was at 0.33 in 2010).

Injuries: Patriots | Chargers

What to know for fantasy: Over the past four weeks, Chargers tight end Hunter Henry ranks top-five at the position in targets, catches and fantasy points. Over that stretch, his 1.3 end-zone targets per game ranks seventh in the league across all positions. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: The Chargers have failed to cover in five consecutive games. Read more.

Reiss' pick: Patriots 27, Chargers 23

Smith's pick: Patriots 24, Chargers 23

FPI prediction: NE, 51.4% (by an average of 0.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: How Patriots' Belichick connected with an innovative Arkansas high school coach ... Chargers' Bosa more concerned with getting wins than setting records ... Belichick sticking with Newton as Patriots' offense eyes spark ... Taylor won't file grievance vs. Chargers, source says

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Matchup rating: 55.8 | Spread: KC -14 (51)

What to watch for: Can the Broncos generate enough offense to keep up with the Chiefs? The Chiefs have outscored the Broncos 96-25 in the past three games between the two teams, with the margins being 24, 20 and 27 points. So Denver has to figure out a way to move the ball and score some points. The Chiefs haven't been playing well of late on defense, but the prospect still seems dim for the Broncos. Even discounting last weekend's QB-less disaster against the Saints, they're averaging fewer than 21 points per game. -- Adam Teicher

Peyton's Places Through conversations with former players, coaches and key figures, Peyton Manning gets to the heart of football history and its cultural impact. Watch on ESPN+

Bold prediction: Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, a native of Lee's Summit, Missouri, will throw his first career touchdown pass against the team he watched growing up. In two career starts against the Chiefs, he has twice had at least 40 pass attempts, and none has gone for a TD. Lock needs some of his best work in this one, given he's taking some heat for missing last weekend's game after failing to abide by COVID-19 protocols and is still in a season-long audition for the future. Oh, and the Chiefs are going for their 11th win in a row in this long rivalry. -- Jeff Legwold

Stat to know: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won seven consecutive prime-time games, and his 36 passing touchdowns in his 14 career prime-time starts is already the most by a player through his first 15 prime-time starts in the Super Bowl era.

Injuries: Broncos | Chiefs

What to know for fantasy: Don't sleep on Denver receiver KJ Hamler. He saw 26 targets in the three games prior to the Week 12 mess, and nearly 72% of yards gained in the NFL this season when playing from behind have been gained through the air. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: This is the second straight game that Denver is a double-digit underdog. It hasn't been a double-digit underdog twice in the same season since 1975. Read more.

Legwold's pick: Chiefs 28, Broncos 20

Teicher's pick: Chiefs 30, Broncos 17

FPI prediction: KC, 88.6% (by an average of 16.0 points)

Matchup must-reads: Coaching disciples of Chiefs' Reid have hard time replicating his success ... Success, trust and burnt ends: Why everyone loves Chiefs coach Reid ... Four Broncos QBs fined by team for not wearing masks ... What did Chiefs receiver Hill first think of Mahomes? "Trash" ... How lining up against his wife helped Broncos' Bolles earn big payday

Monday, 5 p.m. ET | Fox

Matchup rating: 61.5 | Spread: PIT -8.5 (42)

What to watch for: Coming off an ugly win against the Ravens, the Steelers are working on a short week and facing a Washington team that had extra time to get ready for the NFL's lone undefeated team. The Steelers will likely still be without running back James Conner and center Maurkice Pouncey (COVID-19 list), meaning they'll be short-handed against a sneaky good defensive team that has proved to be solid against the pass and the run. -- Brooke Pryor

Bold prediction: The Steelers' offense has not been about hitting downfield passes this season; its receivers average an NFL-low 10.23 yards per catch. But Pittsburgh will have one 50-plus-yard touchdown on Monday against a defense that has allowed an NFL-worst six catches of 50-plus yards. -- John Keim

Stat to know: Washington quarterback Alex Smith is averaging 4.91 air yards per pass attempt, the shortest among 33 qualified passers. It is the lowest mark by any passer with at least 150 attempts in a season since it was first tracked in 2006. But 58.2% of Washington's receiving yards have come after the catch, the highest rate in the NFL this season, and Terry McLaurin leads all wide receivers with 445 yards after the catch.

Injuries: Washington | Steelers

What to know for fantasy: Washington running back Antonio Gibson set or matched season highs in rush attempts (20), catches (five) and targets (seven) during the Thanksgiving win over the Cowboys. But it is worth noting that Gibson is averaging 27.7 fantasy points per game against the Cowboys this season and 14 against the rest of the NFL. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: The Steelers are 8-3 ATS, tied with the Dolphins for best ATS record in the league. Read more.

Keim's pick: Steelers 24, Washington 17

Pryor's pick: Steelers 17, Washington 14

FPI prediction: PIT, 74.0% (by an average of 8.6 points)

Matchup must-reads: Gibson still developing, but making big impact for Washington ... Torn ACL confirmed for Steelers' Dupree, source says ... Bell "ringing" for Dupree's replacement, and Steelers hope he responds

play 0:47 What Dupree's ACL tear could mean long term Adam Schefter reports the effect that Bud Dupree's injury could have on the Steelers' postseason chances.

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC

Matchup rating: 70.7 | Spread: EVEN (47)

What to watch for: This has been another wild week in the most unusual of seasons for the 49ers, who are coming off an emotional victory against the Rams and now must regroup while relocating to Arizona for at least the next three weeks. Bills quarterback Josh Allen's mobility presents a big challenge for San Francisco's defense, but it's also fair to wonder if the late-season move to the desert and its fallout will have an adverse effect on the Niners in a game they've got to have to stay in the NFC playoff race. -- Nick Wagoner

Bold prediction: As Buffalo plays its second of at least three games without wideout John Brown, Gabriel Davis will register the first 100-yard game of his career, finishing as the Bills' leading receiver for the second straight game. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Stat to know: Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel's 1,293 career yards from scrimmage is the sixth most through two seasons by a 49ers WR, trailing Jerry Rice (2,595), Dave Parks (2,047), Gene Washington (1,807), Terrell Owens (1,456) and Michael Crabtree (1,366). And Samuel has missed time with an injury and still has five games to play this season.

Injuries: Bills | 49ers

What to know for fantasy: Bills wideout Stefon Diggs ranks third in the league in both catches and targets per game. That's an elite résumé, and the elite receivers who have faced the 49ers this season have lit them up. Davante Adams, DK Metcalf and DeAndre Hopkins all surpassed 29 fantasy points in this spot, averaging 34.2 in the process. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: The over is 8-3 in Buffalo games this season, tied for the second-highest mark in the league. Read more.

Louis-Jacques' pick: Bills 31, 49ers 18

Wagoner's pick: Bills 23, 49ers 20

FPI prediction: SF, 55.4% (by an average of 1.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: Keeping Fromm isolated as emergency QB hasn't been easy for Bills ... 49ers to play Weeks 13-14 home games in Arizona ... Daboll makes trick plays part of Bills' creative attack ... 49ers' Shanahan says Arizona "best scenario for us"

Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. ET | Fox/NFL Network

Matchup rating: 42.2 | Spread: N/A

What to watch for: On Saturday, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson will complete his 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, but it's unknown how effective the reigning NFL MVP will be with one expected practice. Jackson gets a favorable matchup with the Cowboys, the only team in the NFL that is allowing more than 30 points per game. -- Jamison Hensley

NFL on ESPN+ Relive the NFL's greatest games, original series and more. Watch on ESPN+

Bold prediction: Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant will catch a touchdown pass against his former team. He set the Cowboys' franchise record with 73 touchdown receptions from 2010 through 2017, but his most recent touchdown came on Dec. 10, 2017. There will be nothing better for Bryant than to "throw up the X" against the Cowboys. -- Todd Archer

Stat to know: The Cowboys are scoring on just 50% (17 of 34) of their drives that reach the red zone, the fourth-worst mark in the league this season. And they have scored just three touchdowns on 12 red zone drives since Week 7 (that 25% mark is the worst over that span), with all three coming in the victory over the Vikings.

Injuries: Cowboys | Ravens

What to know for fantasy: Earlier this season with Dak Prescott at QB, Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott caught at least six passes in three straight games. Elliott had six catches in all of November. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Dallas is 2-9 ATS this season, the worst cover percentage in the NFL. Read more.

Archer's pick: Ravens 30, Cowboys 17

Hensley's pick: Ravens 30, Cowboys 10

FPI prediction: BAL, 81.6% (by an average of 12.0 points)

Matchup must-reads: Cowboys continue to work through grief after death of Paul ... Inside the outbreak: The latest in the Ravens' COVID-19 saga ... Cowboys to get live look at next opponent as Ravens play Wednesday ... From Griffin to Dez: Meet the Ravens' outbreak replacements ... Jones has no sympathy for Broncos' QB issues, given Cowboys' own woes