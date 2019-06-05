We let NHL draft prospects read their scouting reports ... and respond

The 2019 NHL draft class is marked with exceptional talent but not a lot of consensus on the board beyond Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko. There are a handful of polarizing prospects who appear all over team, scout and analyst rankings heading into the June 21 draft.

We picked five especially interesting draft-eligible players -- Arthur Kaliyev, Bowen Byram, Dylan Cozens, Nicholas Robertson and Ryan Suzuki -- and asked an anonymous NHL scout for an Eastern Conference team for an honest assessment of their games. Then we gave the players a chance to critique the critiques, and I provided my own analysis to round it out.

Note: Ages are as of the June 21 draft date.

Jump to:

Kaliyev | Byram | Cozens | Robertson | Suzuki

Arthur Kaliyev, RW, Hamilton (OHL)

Age: 17 | Ht: 6-2 | Wt: 190 | Shot: L

Player profile: A projected first-rounder, Kaliyev led the OHL with 51 goals this season and had 102 points, which was good for sixth in the league and most among draft-eligible players in major junior. He is one of the draft's most polarizing prospects, and he ranked No. 12 on my early May board.

What a scout said: "He's an elite goal scorer with size and doesn't need a lot of space to score. He can score from bad angles and doesn't need a perfect pass -- he can shoot from anywhere."

Kaliyev: "I've been working on my shot since I started playing hockey, every day. Before practice, after practice, I practice getting passes. I work on one-timers every time."

2019 NHL Draft The 2019 NHL draft will take place June 21-22 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Get ready with the latest prospect rankings and our mock draft. • Mock Draft 2.0

• Top 50 draft prospects

» More coverage of the NHL draft

Peters: "Kaliyev has the best one-timer in the draft, as far as I'm concerned. He also has incredible net sense, showing he can score from anywhere. He has a shooter's mentality."

Scout: "Skating for him, can he play a high-tempo game? His quickness and his pace need to show up. For a big guy like that, you probably wish he was a little more involved physically and a little grittier. For him, maybe he's looking at us saying I'm not playing a gritty game, and I'm still scoring 50 goals, and I'm big."