How the Blues slowed the Bruins in Game 4: Forcing outside shots

Coming into the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins had an edge on the St. Louis Blues in just about every statistical category. You name it, it leaned toward the Bruins: power play, goaltending, scoring and more.

But the Blues did have one point of advantage, and that was in their defense depth. Through the first three games of the series, the Bruins were dominating the power play, but the Blues controlled play at 5-on-5. And Boston was getting quality shot attempts.

But in Game 4, the Blues forced the Bruins to take worse quality shots from the perimeter, which resulted in a series-tying win. And it could be what turns the series in their favor.