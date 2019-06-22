First-round winners and losers of the 2019 NHL draft

We saw it all in Round 1 of the 2019 NHL draft. Two generational talents were drafted atop the board. Seven Americans went in the opening 15 picks. The Coyotes traded up. A goaltender was the 13th prospect to be selected. And a 51-goal scorer fell to Day 2.

So which teams had especially strong first rounds? Which picks leave more to be desired? Let's look at the biggest winners and losers of Round 1, and answer some of the biggest questions coming out of the first 31 picks. Then we will peek at Round 2 and beyond, with the best remaining talent still on the board.

WINNERS

Pick: Cam York (No. 14)

Trading back from No. 11 to No. 14 and picking up a second-rounder along the way, while still acquiring a potential game-breaking defenseman, was an especially smart move from general manager Chuck Fletcher. He gambled that York would still be there, and sure enough, he was. Meanwhile, Philly gets an especially valuable pick at No. 45 in a draft that's pretty deep through two rounds.