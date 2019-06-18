NHL trade asset tiers: Buyer's guide to the 2019 offseason

There are two basic ways for teams to reconfigure their rosters during the NHL offseason. The first is the time-honored tradition of overcompensating veteran players through unrestricted free agency while refusing -- through a gentlemen's agreement among general managers or outright fear of repercussions -- to dabble in restricted free agency for younger talent via offer sheets.

The other way is through the trade market.

In theory, a combination of both is the right recipe. Look no further than the Stanley Cup champions. The St. Louis Blues signed Tyler Bozak, David Perron and Patrick Maroon to free-agent deals prior to last season, and then they swung for the fences with a multiplayer deal for Ryan O'Reilly, whom you may remember from winning the Conn Smythe Trophy. (We don't speak about that Chad Johnson signing from last summer. Hey, they can't all be home runs.)

With Jacob Trouba off the board after a trade to the New York Rangers as of Monday, here's a look at the trade asset tiers for the coming week and beyond.

Note: Players are sorted alphabetically within each tier.

Jump ahead: C: Game-changer | C: Other targets

W: Game-changers | W: Other targets

D: Game-changer | D: Other targets

G: Game-changer | G: Other targets

Problem contracts | Wild cards

Centers: Game-changer

Nazem Kadri brings an old-school blend of skill and sandpaper. Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Stats: 16 G | 28 A | 31 Pts | 44 games

Contract: $4.5 million AAV (average annual value) through 2022; submits 10-team trade list

Kadri isn't that far removed from back-to-back 30-goal seasons, which puts him in rarefied company for a 200-foot center. There are teams that are going to covet that, and there's no question they'll sense an opportunity this summer because the Leafs are facing cap headaches and because Kadri can't stop getting himself suspended in first-round playoff series against the Bruins. Toronto is probably a better team with him as their third-line center, but if a chance to improve the blue line arises, could they consider it?