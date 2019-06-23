2019 NHL draft grades: Best picks, value steals and more for all 31 teams

Emily Kaplan reacts to Jack Hughes going to the Devils at No. 1 in the NHL draft and Kaapo Kakko going to the Rangers at No. 2 overall. (1:36)

We can finally close the scouting notebook on the 2019 NHL draft. Two hundred and seventeen names were called, and all 31 teams walk away from Vancouver with some new prospects to develop. But not everyone navigated the draft board the same way, and while some teams should be ecstatic about their class, others ... should not.

With that in mind, let's grade each team's draft class. Who aced the draft? Remember, there's a long way to go in player development, so don't view this as a final assessment, but rather the initial impression. And learn more about the class with our extensive draft content:

Every pick | Takeaways | Day 1 recap

Top 100 | Best by skill

Here are my draft grades for every NHL team, listed from the best class to the worst (teams with the same grade are in alphabetical order).

Jump to a team:

ANA | ARI | BOS | BUF | CGY | CAR | CHI

COL | CBJ | DAL | DET | EDM | FLA

LA | MIN | MTL | NSH | NJ | NYI

NYR | OTT | PHI | PIT | SJ | STL

TB | TOR | VAN | VGS | WSH | WPG

Carolina Hurricanes: A

Favorite pick: Patrik Puistola

Considering this team was just in the Eastern Conference final, the Canes had an absurd amount of picks -- seven in the top 100, and even added a 2020 first-rounder in the Patrick Marleau trade -- and I loved the value they got. It starts with Ryan Suzuki and his elite passing slipping to them at No. 28. He has elite vision and anticipates exceptionally well. They got the No. 2 ranked goalie on my board in Pyotr Kochetkov at No. 36 and two highly-ranked prospects in Jamieson Rees and Puistola at Nos. 44 and 73. Puistola drives the offense with skill and creativity. A pair of high-risk, high-reward defensemen in Anttoni Honka and Domenick Fensore, along with a raw talent in big Cade Webber at 99th overall, gave Carolina even more depth.

And I know I was way higher on Kirill Slepets than the consensus, putting him 50th on my board, but Carolina got him at No. 152. He's got wheels. Blake Murray, selected at No. 183, was one of my favorite sleepers to top it all off. There is a good physical frame and compete level there, and he can score. The value added to their prospect pool was exceptional.

Read more analysis on the Hurricanes' first-rounder, Ryan Suzuki.

Draft selections for the Hurricanes Round, Pick Player Pos. Team (League) 1-28 Ryan Suzuki C Barrie (OHL) 2-36 Pyotr Kochetkov G Ryazan (Russia 2) 2-44 Jamieson Rees C Sarnia (OHL) 3-73 Patrik Puistola RW Tappara Jr. (Finland Jr.) 3-83 Anttoni Honka D Jukurit (Finland) 3-90 Domenick Fensore D USA U18 (NTDP) 4-99 Cade Webber D Rivers Academy (High-MA) 4-121 Tuukka Tieksola RW Karpat Jr. (Finland Jr.) 5-152 Kirill Slepets RW Yaroslavl 2 (Russia Jr.) 6-181 Kevin Wall RW Chilliwack (BCHL) 6-183 Blake Murray C Sudbury (OHL) 7-216 Massimo Rizzo C Penticton (BCHL)

Los Angeles Kings: A

Favorite pick: Arthur Kaliyev

Just look at the first three picks the Kings made. Alex Turcotte looks like a top-six talent for their future. Tobias Bjornfot has some limited offensive upside, but is an incredibly poised and mature defender who should challenge for minutes in a couple of years. And the Kings were fortunate enough to have the second-best goal scorer in the draft slide to them in the second round with Kaliyev. Not too shabby.

Samuel Fagemo was a second-year eligible who really come on strong this season. Lukas Parik is a really solid goaltending prospect with great size and athleticism. Jordan Spence at No. 95 gives some really nice value. Andre Lee looks like a really sneaky smart pick in the seventh after an excellent postseason for USHL champion Sioux Falls this season. There were a lot of potential home runs here.

Read more analysis on the Kings' first-rounders, Alex Turcotte and Tobias Bjornfot.

Draft selections for the Kings Round, Pick Player Pos. Team (League) 1-5 Alex Turcotte C USA U18 (NTDP) 1-22 Tobias Bjornfot D Djurgarden Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 2-33 Arthur Kaliyev RW Hamilton (OHL) 2-50 Samuel Fagemo LW Frolunda (Sweden) 3-87 Lukas Parik G Liberec Jr. (Czech Jr.) 4-95 Jordan Spence D Moncton (QMJHL) 4-119 Kim Nousiainen D Kalpa Jr. (Finland Jr.) 6-157 Braden Doyle D Lawrence Academy (High-MA) 7-188 Andre Lee LW Sioux Falls (USHL)

New Jersey Devils: A

Favorite pick: Jack Hughes