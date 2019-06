Greg Wyshynski breaks down what the Predators' trade of P.K. Subban to the Devils means for both teams. (1:17)

The New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators kicked off the second day of the 2019 NHL draft with a bang, as the electrifying P.K. Subban finds a new home in the Metropolitan Division.

The deal:

Devils get: D P.K. Subban

Predators get: D Steve Santini, D Jeremy Davies, 2019 second-round pick (No. 34 overall), 2020 second-round pick

New Jersey Devils: B+