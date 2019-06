The Vancouver Canucks add some skill and tenacity in the 26-year-old J.T. Miller, while the Tampa Bay Lightning gain a little cap flexibility.

The deal:

Canucks get: F J.T. Miller

Lightning get: G Marek Mazanec, 2019 third-round pick (No. 71), conditional first-round pick (either 2020 or 2021)

Vancouver Canucks: A-