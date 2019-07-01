Trade Grades: Maple Leafs pull off wizardly move in unloading Zaitsev

The deal:

Ottawa gets: Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, forward Connor Brown and forward Michael Carcone

Toronto gets: Defenseman Cody Ceci, defenseman Ben Harpur, forward Aaron Luchuk and Columbus' third-round selection in the 2020 NHL draft (previously acquired by Ottawa).

The Leafs get out from under a terrible albatross of a Nikita Zaitsev contract, who is due $4.5 million annually through 2024. And they somehow get a third-round pick in a deep draft for the trouble. That's ... incredible?