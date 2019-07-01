Trade Grades: Sabres land Jimmy Vesey for a draft pick

The deal:

Buffalo gets: Forward Jimmy Vesey

New York gets: Buffalo's third-round selection in the 2021 NHL draft

Last season began with so much promise for the Sabres, and then it all came crashing down. The disappointing season resulted in Phil Housley losing his job, and ownership and management picking Ralph Kruger to right the ship in the locker room. The Sabres need more NHL-ready talent, and that's what Jimmy Vesey is. He's not a game-breaking forward, but he can play in the top six.

It's apparent general manager Jason Botterill has been itching to make some moves this offseason. But on the one-year anniversary of the Ryan O'Reilly trade -- which manifested great for the St. Louis Blues and...not-so-great for the Sabres -- Botterill had to be a little more conservative. Adding the 26-year-old Vesey, at this stage in his career and with this cap hit, isn't a huge risk. In fact, it makes a lot of sense. The Sabres only have to pay Vesey $2.275 million next season, which won't break the bank. And if it doesn't work out, they can part with Vesey next summer when he becomes a UFA.