The Carolina Hurricanes made some news Friday, inking veteran defenseman Jake Gardiner to a four-year contract, with Canes GM Don Waddell calling Gardiner "a solid veteran blueliner with a proven history of contributing offensively."

But does the deal make sense for the Canes, in the context of everything else that happened this summer? Let's get to the grade:

The player: Jake Gardiner, 29, D

The terms: 4 years, $4.05 million average annual value

Does the deal make sense?