        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Grading Mitch Marner's six-year contract with the Maple Leafs

          Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images
          9:15 PM ET

          The wait is over. As the Toronto Maple Leafs begin training camp ahead of the 2019-20 season, the negotiations with restricted free agent Mitch Marner have finally resulted in a new contract: six years, with a $10.893 million average annual value.

          That gives the Leafs three forwards with AAVs in eight figures (Marner joins Auston Matthews and John Tavares) but ends the drama at a much earlier date than William Nylander, the last RFA with which the Leafs had a sometimes-acrimonious negotiation.

          Who comes out ahead? Glad you asked. Here's our grade for Marner's new pact:

          The player: Mitch Marner, RW

          The terms: Six years, $10.893 million AAV

          Does the deal make sense?

          None of this makes sense, and yet it ultimately makes a lot of sense. How's that for an answer?

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices