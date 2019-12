The Arizona Coyotes land a huge prize in 2018 Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall, while the New Jersey Devils help restock for the build.

The deal:

Coyotes get: LW Taylor Hall, C Blake Speers

Devils get: D Kevin Bahl, C Nate Schnarr, C Nick Merkley, conditional 2020 first-round pick, conditional 2021 third-round pick

Arizona Coyotes: A