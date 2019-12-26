The 2020 World Junior Championship is deep in talent. And this year's tournament of the world's best hockey players under the age of 20 is of particular interest to those looking forward to the 2020 NHL draft.

Canada has four draft-eligible players on the roster, two of Sweden's very best forwards and Russia's most talented goalie are 17, and Germany and the Czech Republic will be leaning big-time on 2002-born players. And while the Americans don't have any first-year draft-eligible players, they're taking a group that will be heavy on 18-year-olds. The idea that the World Juniors is a 19-year-old's tournament will be put to the test in a fairly significant way.

Here's a look at all 10 teams -- listed alphabetically within tiers of 2020 expectations -- and top prospects to watch. Let's dig in, starting with Canada.

GOLD MEDAL THREATS

Canada

2019 finish: Sixth

After a massive disappointment on home ice that ended with a quarterfinal overtime loss to eventual champion Finland, Canada is back with a vengeance and a young roster packed with skill and speed. All eyes will be on draft-eligible forwards Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield, who will likely be No. 1 and No. 2 in June's draft, but the perennial favorites have a whole lot more where that came from.

Recent first-rounders Dylan Cozens (Buffalo Sabres) and Connor McMichael (Washington Capitals) have wheels for days and are in the middle of truly incredible draft-plus-one seasons. On top of that, the Canadians got a nice boost from the NHL with Barrett Hayton loaned by the Arizona Coyotes after NHL time this season. You can bet Canada will be fast-paced, highly skilled and incredibly entertaining.

There are some question marks in goal, as seems to be the case often unless Carter Hart has any eligibility left (he doesn't). That's why the defensive corps is so important, and even though the Canadians won't get Noah Dobson back from the New York Islanders, they have a group of exceptional puck movers highlighted by 2019 No. 4 pick Bowen Byram (Colorado Avalanche) and returnee Ty Smith (New Jersey Devils). As skilled as the Canadians are, they're a fairly young team in comparison to some of their more recent clubs.

Prospect spotlight: Quinton Byfield, C/W (2020 draft-eligible). With Lafreniere returning and Byfield making the Canadian team, draft enthusiasts will want to watch Team Canada. Byfield is a big man with terrific speed and quick hands. Some scouts I've spoken with in recent weeks still feel like he can threaten Lafreniere for first overall in June.

Other prospects to watch: Dylan Cozens (Buffalo Sabres), Alexis Lafreniere (2020 draft-eligible), Bowen Byram (Colorado Avalanche)

Russia

2019 finish: Bronze