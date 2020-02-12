One of the best stories in the NHL is happening in Columbus, where the Blue Jackets keep losing players but keep winning games anyway.

Since coach John Tortorella's volcanic eruption at the expense of the officials (and his bank account), which happened to coincide with the loss of their starting goalie, the Jackets have had a 13-3-2 stretch. If you extend it to include their most recent 25 games, they're a remarkable 18-3-4.

Just how have they managed to keep defying the odds and churning out these impressive results? It's twofold, although the two components are almost inextricably linked.

Note: All data in this piece is courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey, and is accurate through Feb. 10 games.

An outstanding debut in the crease

Elvis Merzlikins has been nothing short of electrifying. It was a slow build after a bumpy start that saw him give up seven goals in his debut while starting just six times in the first two months, but since the Jackets handed him the car keys following Joonas Korpisalo's injury, he has been every bit as fun as advertised. The postgame celebrations have been well-earned because of his play.

For the year, Merzlikins boasts the following ranks in the most important goalie categories: