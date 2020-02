The New York Islanders acquired New Jersey Devils captain Andy Greene on Sunday in exchange for David Quenneville and a 2021 second-round draft pick.

The 37-year-old Greene, a defenseman, has spent all of his 14-year NHL career with the Devils and has been the team's captain the past five seasons. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The deal:

Islanders get: D Andy Greene

Devils get: D David Quenneville, 2021 second-round pick