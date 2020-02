The New Jersey Devils completed their second trade of the day, sending forward Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning, with prospect Nolan Foote (son of former NHLer Adam Foote) and Vancouver's 2020 first-round pick (previously acquired in the J.T. Miller trade) heading to Newark. How did each side do in the swap?

The deal:

Lightning get: F Blake Coleman

Devils get: F Nolan Foote, 2020 first-round pick (Vancouver)