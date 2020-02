The Vancouver Canucks acquired Los Angeles Kings winger Tyler Toffoli, one of the NHL trade deadline's most sought after wingers, for a hefty price tag on Monday night. How did each GM do in the swap?

The deal:

Canucks get: F Tyler Toffoli

Kings get: F Tim Schaller, F Tyler Madden, 2020 second-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick (conditional)

Vancouver Canucks: B