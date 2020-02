The Washington Capitals addressed a position of need ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline by acquiring defenseman Brenden Dillon from the San Jose Sharks Tuesday.

The Sharks get a 2020 second-round draft pick (originally from Colorado) and a conditional 2021 third-round pick. San Jose retains half of Dillon's $3.27 million cap hit. Which GM comes out ahead?

The deal:

Capitals get: D Brenden Dillon

Sharks get: 2020 second-round pick, 2021 third-round pick (conditional)

Washington Capitals: A