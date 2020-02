The St. Louis Blues acquired defenseman Marco Scandella from the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday for a pair of draft picks, it was announced.

The Canadiens will get a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 conditional fourth-round selection for the 29-year-old Scandella.

The deal:

Blues get: D Marco Scandella

Canadiens get: 2020 second-round pick, 2021 fourth-round pick (conditional)