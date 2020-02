The Boston Bruins acquired Ondrej Kase from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for veteran David Backes, a 2020 first-round pick and prospect Axel Anderson. Kase fills a role as two-way winger for Boston, while Backes will hope to re-establish himself as an NHL presence with a new team. How did each GM do in the swap?

The deal:

Bruins get: F Ondrej Kase

Ducks get: F David Backes, D Axel Andersson, 2020 first-round pick