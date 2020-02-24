The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Ilya Kovalchuk to the Washington Capitals for a 2020 third-round pick. The move puts Kovalchuk on his third team in the 2019-20 season. He started the campaign with the Los Angeles Kings before they waived him and his $18.25 million contract in December, then he landed with the Canadiens in January on a veteran's league minimum of $700,000. The Canadiens agreed to pick up 50 percent of Kovalchuk's remaining salary and cap hit.

How did each GM do in this trade?

The deal:

Capitals get: F Ilya Kovalchuk

Canadiens get: 2020 third-round pick