Jean-Gabriel Pageau was traded to the New York Islanders for a 2020 first-round pick and 2020 second-round pick. If the Islanders win the Stanley Cup this spring, they will also send the Ottawa Senators a 2022 third-round pick.

How did each general manager do in this trade?

The deal:

Islanders get: F Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Senators get: 2020 first-round pick, 2020 second-round pick, conditional 2022 third-round pick