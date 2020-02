The Carolina Hurricanes upgraded their offense by acquiring forward Vincent Trocheck from the Florida Panthers for Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark and two prospects.

The 26-year-old Trocheck has 10 goal and 36 points this season. How did each general manager do in this trade?

The deal:

Hurricanes get: F Vincent Trocheck

Panthers get: F Erik Haula, F Lucas Wallmark, F Eetu Luostarinen, D Chase Priskie