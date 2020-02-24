        <
          NHL trade grades: Robin Lehner more than just an insurance policy for Golden Knights

          Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
          5:31 PM ET

          The Vegas Golden Knights acquired veteran goaltender Robin Lehner from the Chicago Blackhawks in the final hour before the NHL trade deadline, sending goaltender Malcolm Subban, defenseman Slava Demin and a second-round pick back to Chicago. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Vegas' fifth-round selection in the 2020 draft in exchange for forward Martins Dzierkals as part of the trade. The Maple Leafs have retained a portion of goaltender Lehner's salary as part of the transaction.

          The deal:

          Golden Knights get: G Robin Lehner

          Blackhawks get: G Malcolm Subban, D Slava Demin, 2020 second-round pick

          Vegas Golden Knights: A+

