Predicting the 2022 Olympic hockey rosters

NHL players are headed back to the Olympics! As part of the recently sealed collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and NHLPA, the league will be allowing players to participate in the 2022 and 2026 Olympic Games (the two events that are within the range of this CBA). The league must reach an agreement with the IOC to officially give this the green light, but IIHF chief Rene Fasel was encouraged by the development.

While all of this is generally seen as a win for the players and exciting for fans, it raises another important question: Who will be on the rosters in 2022?

Let's dive in on full roster projections for the "Big Six" contenders, along with a look at other notable NHL players that could be participating if their teams qualify for the tournament.