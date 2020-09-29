        <
        >
          Keys to the offseason for all 31 NHL teams, including draft, free-agency game plans

          The 2019-20 NHL season will be remembered for quite some time, thanks to a pause because of the coronavirus pandemic that kept players off the ice for months and ended seven teams' seasons. As we bear witness to the first 24-team postseason tournament, we continue to look ahead to what's next.

          As each team is eliminated from postseason contention -- either as one of the seven teams that missed the 24-team tournament, by losing in the postseason or winning the Stanley Cup -- we'll take a look at its keys to the offseason, and a way-too-early prediction for what 2020-21 will hold.

          Read through every team's profile, or skip ahead to your favorite team using the links below:

          Jump to:
          TB | DAL | NYI | VGS
          PHI | VAN | COL | BOS
          STL | MTL | CGY | WSH
          ARI | CAR | CBJ | CHI
          TOR | MIN | EDM | PIT
          NSH | FLA | WPG | NYR
          ANA | BUF | DET | LA
          NJ | OTT | SJ