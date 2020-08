The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Kasperi Kapanen in a multiplayer trade on Tuesday with the Toronto Maple Leafs, reuniting the 24-year-old forward with the general manager who drafted him.

The Penguins sent center Evan Rodrigues, defenseman David Warsofsky, forward Filip Hallander and their 2020 first-round draft pick (15th overall) to Toronto for Kapanen, the rights to KHL forward Pontus Aberg and defenseman Jesper Lindgren.

How did the GMs do in the deal? We grade the two sides.