The 2020 NHL draft is set to take place Tuesday and Wednesday. While the event is always exciting because we get to see where hundreds of young players will continue their development as hockey players, it's also usually the setting for massive trades.

With the event taking place virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that means general managers will not be sitting within shouting distance from one another on the ground level of an NHL barn. Does that mean there will be fewer trades? We sure hope not, given the number of potential trade candidates out there.

Here are the players we have heard could be on the move, along with possible trade packages and destinations.

Jump ahead:

Matt Murray | Patrik Laine

Oliver Ekman-Larsson | Alex Killorn

Jack Eichel | Matt Dumba