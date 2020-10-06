The NHL's trade season is already underway, as teams begin to shape their rosters ahead of the 2020-21 regular season -- start date TBD -- and, of course, the looming threat of the expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken, which will take place next offseason.

We'll assess the GMs on both sides for all of the big moves here, with the most recent trades listed first.

Note: Advanced statistics courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey. Cap and contract figures courtesy of CapFriendly.

Domi, Anderson swap sides in trade of pending RFAs

Columbus Blue Jackets get: F Max Domi, 2020 third-round pick (No. 78 overall)

Montreal Canadiens get: F Josh Anderson