          NHL trade grades: Analysis of all the big swaps during the 2020 draft and beyond

          Max Domi has been traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets along with a third-round pick in the 2020 draft in exchange for Josh Anderson. Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images
          4:30 PM ET

          The NHL's trade season is already underway, as teams begin to shape their rosters ahead of the 2020-21 regular season -- start date TBD -- and, of course, the looming threat of the expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken, which will take place next offseason.

          We'll assess the GMs on both sides for all of the big moves here, with the most recent trades listed first.

          Note: Advanced statistics courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey. Cap and contract figures courtesy of CapFriendly.

          Domi, Anderson swap sides in trade of pending RFAs

          Columbus Blue Jackets get: F Max Domi, 2020 third-round pick (No. 78 overall)
          Montreal Canadiens get: F Josh Anderson