Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski break down the top free agents as well as the teams to watch out for as we head into the NHL offseason. (5:23)

NHL free agency for 2020 is underway!

For each key signing, Emily Kaplan, Chris Peters and Greg Wyshynski will be assessing the player's fit with his new team, weighing whether the terms of the contract make sense, and serving up an overall grade.

We'll be grading the most notable offseason signings below, so come back for updates as deals are completed throughout the fall.

Terms: 3 years, $11 million

Where does he fit? GM Bill Guerin has been on the job for a year and is starting to make his mark on the roster. He made three trades this week, and five in the last month, sending Ryan Donato Luke Kunin, Eric Staal and Devan Dubnyk out of town. The Dubnyk trade is significant. He is a three-time all-star but had stalled last season, struggling with a .890 save percentage in 28 starts. While there are plenty of areas the Wild need to improve -- mainly down the gut -- goaltending has been frustratingly mediocre. Bringing in Talbot, a likable player coming off a good bounceback season with the Flames last season, gives the Wild a new No. 1 goalie, with Alex Stalock and Kaapo Kahkonen expected to compete for a backup role.