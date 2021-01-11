The New York Rangers have transitioned from a veteran team that had vestiges of their run to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final to a young group of high-end talent, including the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft Alexis Lafreniere. And oh yeah, there's also 2020 Hart Trophy finalist Artemi Panarin in the mix, too.

So is the rebuild over? And should Rangers fans expect a return to the postseason? Here's everything you need to know about the Rangers for the 2020-21 NHL season:

Big question: Is the rebuild over?

The arrival of Panarin in 2019 free agency expedited the process. New York got another boost when it won the 2020 draft lottery and the right to select Lafreniere at No. 1 overall. The page has officially turned from the Rangers' last legitimate contender (Chris Kreider is the only roster player remaining from 2014), but are we ready to anoint this group of Blueshirts as the real deal or do they still have too many holes and players to develop?