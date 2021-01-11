The 2019-20 NHL season was like many that preceded it in recent memory for the Pittsburgh Penguins. As of March, they were jockeying for position near the top of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The 2020 NHL postseason was largely unlike much of what we'd seen in recent postseasons, and the Penguins were a quick out for the Montreal Canadiens in the No. 5 vs. No. 12 matchup.

What should fans expect out of this top-heavy group in 2020-21? Here's everything you need to know about the Penguins ahead of opening night:

Big question: Have the Penguins surrounded Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin with enough talent?

That's been the existential question for the Penguins in recent seasons, as GM Jim Rutherford has been on a years-long quest to tweak the roster and strike the right chemistry. Time is ticking for the Pens to win another cup with this duo. Crosby is 33 and Malkin is now 34, with a contract expiring after the 2021-22 season.