        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Detroit Red Wings 2021 season preview: Is this the last season of misery?

          Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET

          Expectations were low for the Detroit Red Wings at the start of the 2019-20 NHL season, but it was notable that they were the only team mathematically eliminated from playoff contention at the time of the season pause on March 12.

          But there is a plan for this rebuild, and an experienced architect at the helm in franchise legend Steve Yzerman, who pulled off a similar task with the Tampa Bay Lightning. So what should fans expect out of this club for 2021? Here's everything you need to know before opening night: