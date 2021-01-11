Expectations were low for the Detroit Red Wings at the start of the 2019-20 NHL season, but it was notable that they were the only team mathematically eliminated from playoff contention at the time of the season pause on March 12.

But there is a plan for this rebuild, and an experienced architect at the helm in franchise legend Steve Yzerman, who pulled off a similar task with the Tampa Bay Lightning. So what should fans expect out of this club for 2021? Here's everything you need to know before opening night: