The 2019-20 edition of the Calgary Flames was good enough to reach the postseason, and took the eventual Western Conference champion Dallas Stars to six games.

As the team looks ahead to skating in the all-Canadian North Division for the 2020-21 NHL season -- clad in new jerseys that look like their old jerseys -- what should fans expect? Here's everything you need to know prior to opening night:

Big question: Were the struggles of Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan temporary or a downward trend?

The Flames' top two offensive stars -- with due respect to Matthew Tkachuk -- had career years prior to the 2019-20 season, and then slipped off the peak. Both Gaudreau (0.83) and Monahan (0.69) had their lowest points-per-game averages since their rookie seasons, leading to trade speculation after Calgary was ousted by Dallas in the first round of the playoffs. The Flames need their stars producing at levels befitting of the label. Another down year offensively, and changes could be afoot, given Gaudreau is an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2022 and Monahan is up after the 2022-23 season.