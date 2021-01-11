The Anaheim Ducks were not one of the 24 teams to reach the 2020 NHL postseason, and while they could surprise us, the expectation is that they will not reach the postseason in 2020-21 either.

But, the team is building a great young group -- highlighted by World Juniors dynamo Trevor Zegras -- and can be a tough out for its West Division foes provided goaltender John Gibson gets back into form from previous seasons. Here's what to expect this season:

Big question: Can the real John Gibson come back?

From 2017-18 through 2018-19, Ducks goalie John Gibson earned his reputation as an analytics darling, adding over 14 wins above replacement to Anaheim during that span, per Evolving Hockey. Last season, he added just 1.2 wins above replacement in his worst NHL season, finishing with a .904 save percentage and a 3.00 goals-against average.

If the Ducks are getting within a wing and a prayer of the playoff bubble, it'll be because of a resurgent Gibson.