Vegas Golden Knights fans have had it pretty good since the team debuted in 2017-18. Season one: Stanley Cup Finals. Season two: An epic rivalry series against the San Jose Sharks. Season three: A trip to the Western Conference finals.

One thing missing there is a Stanley Cup title, and owner Bill Foley is not content running out the same team each season. To that end, after re-signing goaltender Robin Lehner for five more seasons, the team went out and landed an elite all-around defenseman in Alex Pietrangelo -- who just so happens to be the former captain of their new West Division rival, the St. Louis Blues.

Here's everything you need to know about the Golden Knights prior to opening night:

Big question: Is function more important than fun?

The "Golden Misfits" stormed into the league in 2017-18 as a fun-love group of expansion castoffs. Vegas made the playoffs in its first three years of existence, including last summer's loss in the Western Conference finals. But the Misfits are all grown up. Coach Gerard Gallant getting fired and replaced by Pete DeBoer was the first step. Then there was the trade for Robin Lehner to supplant Marc-Andre Fleury as starting goalie, followed by the trades of center Paul Stastny and defenseman Nate Schmidt to open cap space for the signing of free-agent prize Alex Pietrangelo.

The chemistry and vibe have changed. That might not be a bad thing, but it's certainly a different dynamic in the desert.