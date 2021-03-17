The Buffalo Sabres finally fired head coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday, having gone 6-18-4 in this cursed season for them. That included a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, who snapped an 11-game home losing streak (0-10-1) while pushing Buffalo's losing streak to 12 games (0-10-2).

Krueger finally exited the bench with the Sabres down to a league-worst .286 points percentage. It was a change that was overdue, coming at a time where there's little hope to salvage another lost season. That it still happened should speak volumes about how bad things had gotten.

Krueger joins Claude Julien (Montreal) and Geoff Ward (Calgary) as coaches fired during this truncated NHL season. In total, 11 coaches have been fired from 2019-21.

As the Sabres continue their plummet to the bottom, what's the thinking for firing Krueger? And could more big changes be coming soon to Buffalo?