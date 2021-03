The Buffalo Sabres traded center Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens for two draft picks on Friday, perhaps starting off a period of serious roster reshaping that will take place between now and the April 12 trade deadline.

The Canadiens sent 2021 third- and fifth-round draft picks to Buffalo for Staal. The Sabres retained 50% of Staal's salary: $1.625 million of his $3.25 million cap hit.

So how did both GMs do in this swap? Here are our grades for the deal.