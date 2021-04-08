The New York Islanders have made a splashy play ahead of the NHL's Apr. 12 trade deadline, dealing for veteran New Jersey Devils forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac.

The Isles dealt depth players A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst to the Devils, along with their first-round pick in the 2021 draft, and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft. The Devils will be retaining 50% of Palmieri and Zajac's cap hits as part of the terms.

How did both GMs do in this swap? Here are our grades for the trade: