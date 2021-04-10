The 2021 NHL trade deadline is fast approaching, and all deals must be completed by 3 p.m. ET on Monday, April 12. We've gone through the deals we'd like to see, a team-by-team guide to the deadline, and a player-by-player look at the individuals that could be on a new team by next week.

As each major deal happens, national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan and senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski will be grading both GMs involved on the particulars of each swap.

The most recent trade grades are at the top, and we'll continue to update right through the final deadline deals.