How Patrick Marleau broke Gordie Howe's record for NHL longevity

Patrick Marleau's speed on the ice is legendary. His skating is a primary reason the 41-year-old San Jose Sharks forward has endured through 23 seasons to play in his 1,768th career game on Monday in Las Vegas, passing Gordie Howe for the most in NHL history.

Off the ice, his speed is legendary for a very different reason: No one in the dressing room can get naked faster than Patrick Marleau.

Players have 18 minutes during intermission. The coach takes some of that time to address the team. The rest of the time is for recharging and preparation. Some players take their helmets off. Some untie their skates to relieve some pressure. But Marleau could enter the room and disrobe so quickly that one former teammate said it was like he was made of Velcro. He would then leave to either jump into the cold tub in the trainer's office or into a cold shower.

"I've never seen a guy get dressed and undressed so fast, just to get in the cold tub after each period. Which is insane. It's absolutely insane. Maybe he isn't all there," said Dan Boyle, a former teammate of Marleau's on the Sharks.