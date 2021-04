The end of the 2021 NHL season is fast approaching. While COVID-19 postponements have resulted in games extending until May 19, many of the playoff positions will have been solidified before then.

As we begin predicting what the 2021 playoffs will look like -- and who will ultimately win the Stanley Cup -- we tasked our crew to answer some of the key questions heading into the final few weeks.

Scroll through to read all the answers, or jump ahead to a specific question from the menu below: