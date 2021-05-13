After the NHL staged a 24-team, bubble-based tournament to determine the Stanley Cup winner in 2020, we're back to a more traditional 16-team event in 2021 -- with a significant twist.

The first two rounds of the 2021 playoffs will be intradivisional. After a winner is crowned from the four divisions, the "final four" will be rebracketed based on their regular-season records, with No. 1 taking on No. 4 and No. 2 facing No. 3. The winners of those series will square off in the Stanley Cup Final.

That could result in some dream matchups for the Cup -- Bruins-Maple Leafs anyone? -- but before we get there, it's time for eight divisional series to kick things off, starting on Saturday.

How will the matchups play out? Let's take an in-depth look at each first-round matchup and make our picks for which teams will advance.

Advanced stats are from Hockey Reference, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey

