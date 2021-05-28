We've got our first Game 7 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild will square off on Friday night, after the Wild fought their way back from a 3-1 deficit.

Who will be the biggest X factors of this game? Should Vegas coach Peter DeBoer go with Marc-Andre Fleury or Robin Lehner in goal?

And, who do our panelists believe will win the game, moving on to face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the West Division bracket?

