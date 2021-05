The 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs has produced another Game 7, and this one features two of hockey's most iconic franchises. Monday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens, after the Habs earned a thrilling overtime win in Game 6 in front of 2,500 fans at the Bell Centre.

Who will be the biggest X factors of this game? And which team will advance to play against the Winnipeg Jets in Round 2?

